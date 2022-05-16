BIRMINGHAM, Ala. • Three Ole Miss men's golfers were honored with Southeastern Conference honors on Friday.
As voted by the conference coaches, Jackson Suber earned First Team All-SEC honors, while Kye Meeks came away with a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. Senior Jack Gnam also received recognition for the Rebels by earning a place on the SEC Community Service team.
Suber has now received First Team All-SEC honors in back-to-back seasons for the Rebels, having taken home his first All-SEC nod from the conference during a 2020-21 campaign that also saw him take home PING All-American Honorable Mention honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The Tampa, Florida, native is the seventh Rebel in program history to earn back-to-back First-Team All-SEC accolades.
The 2021-22 season has stood as one of the most successful of Suber's Rebel career, with the senior currently on pace to set a new school record for single-season stroke average at 69.46, beating out former NCAA Champion Braden Thornberry's previous record of 69.57 from his historic 2016-17 season. Suber's season stroke average currently ranks second in the SEC.
Tallying two individual tournament victories at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational and the Irish Creek Intercollegiate, Suber now ranks third in program history for career tournament wins with four all-time. Suber also saw success on the professional golf circuit, receiving a sponsor's exemption to make his PGA TOUR debut March 17-18 at the Valspar Championship.
Suber currently holds the No. 33 ranking in the NCAA according to Golfstat, while also being ranked No. 34 in the country by Golfweek/Sagarin. He also recorded team-best totals in top 5 (2), top 10 (3) and top 20 (6) finishes on the year, while leading the team in rounds at par or better (21), rounds below par (19) and rounds in the 60s (10).
Meeks stands as the first Ole Miss men's golfer to earn SEC All-Freshman recognition since Suber earned the honor following his 2018-19 campaign with the Rebels. Meeks competed in all ten tournaments for the Rebels in his inaugural collegiate season, posting a stroke average of 72.33 on the year.
The Walnut, Mississippi, native was able to cap off his regular season by capturing his first collegiate top 20 finish at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Invitational, where he tied for 12th overall, the best finish for the Rebels on the week. Meeks also earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors earlier in the season after posting a then-career-high finish of 31st, a career-low 18-hole round of 68, and a career-low 54-hole score of 210 at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational.
Gnam earned a place on the SEC Community Service team for the second-consecutive year for the Rebels having also earned the honor in 2021. Showing his drive off the course, Gnam currently serves as a member of the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which serves to promote student-athlete welfare and foster a positive student-athlete image on campus and in the local area.
The Ridgeland, Mississippi, native has been an active member of the Oxford community, volunteering for the Feed the 'Sip, Adopt-A-Basket, Reading with Rebels and A Night to Shine programs. A member of the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2021, Gnam is preparing to earn his degree in accountancy from Ole Miss.