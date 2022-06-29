MADISON • Fresh off a solid redshirt freshman campaign at Ole Miss, Kye Meeks continued to play good golf at the 108th Mississippi Amateur Championship at the Reunion Golf and Country Club in Madison over the weekend.
Meeks, of Walnut, finished the four-day, 72-hole event in a tie for first place with Brice Wilkinson, a recent graduate at Southern Miss, with an 8-under 280.
The two went to a sudden death playoff hole on the Par 4 18th, where both players found the fairway off the tee box. Meeks’ approach shot found the front fringe of the green and his birdie attempt sailed long of the whole, causing a tough par putt to miss as well.
It was abnormal bogey from Meeks, who had held a streak of 30 straight holes of bogey-free golf that ended on the Par 4 16th on Sunday. That was the second longest streak of the tournament behind Wilkinson, who notched 34 clean holes in a row.
With the win, Wilkinson earned an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Classic this fall at the Country Club of Jackson.
Meeks’ entered Sunday’s final round with a one-shot lead after shooting 71, 68 and 70 each of the first three days, respectively.
The hottest golfer on the links on Sunday was Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson, who shot the lowest score of the final round with a 4-under 68 to catapult himself into the Top 5 of the event. The Mississippi State signee was 2-under on both the front and back nine, notching five birdies across the course.
Wilson was the last of the field to finish better than even-par, capping his four-day score of 1-under to finish fifth out of the 58 golfers who made the cut after the first 36 holes.
Wilson tied with Brett Patterson of Oxford with the best mark of the entire tournament on Par 3s, scoring 2-under. Meeks finished second on Par 4s with a 4-under total.
Meeks’ second place finish comes a year after finishing third in this event a year ago.