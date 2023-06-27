HATTIESBURG – Walnut’s Kye Meeks won the 109th Annual Mississippi Amateur Championship at Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg on Sunday.
Meeks posted a four-day score of 268 (66-64-71-67) to finish 16-under par and claim the elusive title that's evading him the past two years, finishing runner-up in 2022 and in third in 2021.
Meeks, who will be a junior at Ole Miss this fall, pulled away from Oxford’s Brett Patterson with three birdies, a couple of clutch par putts and no bogeys in the final 11 holes.
Through the final round’s first seven holes, Meeks had dropped out of the lead by one stroke to Patterson and also had Brice Wilkinson in striking distance as the Canton resident was 4-under-par through his first six holes.
Wilkinson claimed the title over Meeks in 2022 after the two battled into a playoff. Wilkinson came from behind in that victory, but this wasn’t going to be a repeat of that tournament. Meeks, 21, recorded par on Holes No. 8-12 and birdie on the par-5 13th, but wasn’t able to make up any ground as Patterson and Wilkinson also birdied the hole. All three were in the final group of the final round.
On the par-4 15th is where Meeks and Patterson flip-flopped for the final time on the leaderboard. Patterson’s approach shot found the bunker. He blasted out but the ball went past the hole and he would two-putt from the fringe for bogey. Meeks birdied the hole with a smooth 18-footer to give him a lead he would never relinquish.
Just for lagniappe, Meeks stuck his approach shot on the par-4 17th to two feet resulting in his fifth birdie of the day and the margin of victory.
While it won’t appear on the scorecard, Meeks’ effort on the 18th hole is worth mentioning. With Patterson and Meeks both on the final hole green in regulation, Meeks was away meaning his lag putt had to be close in hopes that if Patterson made his birdie putt and Meeks would three-putt, the two would be looking at a playoff. After calmly analyzing the putt from every direction, Meeks hit the ball to one foot. Patterson missed his par putt, allowing Meeks to earn the two-stroke victory.
“It was really a grind out there (Sunday). I kept hanging around and hanging around,” Meeks said.
Patterson’s final-round 69 was two under par, but his worst round of the tournament. He opened with a pair of 3-under-par 68s and then posted a third-round 65 to tie Meeks with one round left. He and Meeks each recorded a tournament-best 21 birdies for this event. Patterson had seven bogeys for the tournament with three of them coming in the final round.
“I didn’t hit the ball well (Sunday). It all started with a bad warm-up session,” said Patterson. “I never really felt like my swing was that good. It was really fun to watch Kye out there. We rode together for all four rounds and to shoot in the 60s in every round and lose, I’m actually proud of that.”
Meanwhile for Meeks, the victory this year after being so close last year was extremely satisfying.
“Last year left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Meeks. “It was something I thought about all year long.”
Drew Wilson, a Hickory Flat native and current golfer at Mississippi State, finished tied for 11th, finishing his four-day total at even-par following a 4-under effort on Sunday. Wilson finished in the Top 5 at the event in 2022.
