BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College is bringing back its preseason football extravaganza for the first time in three years.
Northeast will host the sixth edition of Meet the Tigers on Tuesday, August 30 beginning at 7 p.m. at the "triangle" area, which is located across Main Street from Renasant Bank in downtown Booneville.
"I think it's a great way of kicking off not only our season, but the school year," said Tigers headman Greg Davis. "We're excited for the community to come out and see us like they always do."
Northeast's student-athletes, coaches and support staff will interact with their supporters throughout the event, which is slated to last between one and two hours in length.
Fans can grab posters and wallet-sized cards featuring the Tigers' 2022 schedule and have them autographed by members of the 65-man roster inside the old Booneville Hardware building.
The Showband from Tigerland and the Tiger Dancers will be on hand to provide entertainment and present a sneak peak of their Spanish themed halftime show entitled "El Fuego!"
Northeast's cheerleading squad, which is under the direction of eighth-year head coach Chasity Moore, and Spirit the Tiger mascot are set to make their official 2022-23 debuts as well.
The 63rd football campaign in program history gets underway on the first day of September when the Tigers visit Hinds Community College. It is Northeast's first trip to Raymond in seven seasons.
The Tigers make their home debut one week later on Thursday, September 8 against Pearl River Community College. Northeast will recognize its sensational sophomore class during pregame festivities.
Homecoming is also just around the corner at Northeast. The queen and her court will take center stage at halftime of the Tigers' division contest with Mississippi Delta Community College on Thursday, September 22.