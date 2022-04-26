Ripley (+20) won the Division 1-4A Tournament at the Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club in Corinth by 46 strokes over second place New Albany on Wednesday, April 20. Pictured from left, head coach Chad Brown, Bo Barefield, Cole Adams, Clay Adams, Jack Conner, Craig Bullock, Jake Moffitt and Bart Adams.
CORINTH • Ripley’s winning streak on the greens didn’t slow for the Division 1-4A Tournament on Wednesday, April 20.
The Tigers won their sixth straight tournament – none bigger than this as it qualified them for the Class 4A State Tournament next week.
Ripley shot a tournament-low 308 (+20), besting second place and defending champion New Albany (+66) by 46 strokes, and third place Corinth (+69) by 49 shots at the Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club.
“It’s getting down to crunch time and our guys know they have to bring it. I thought they did a good job of that today,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “This was one of our goals we set before we started the season, so it was good to see us accomplish that. But there’s more work ahead and that’s our ultimate goal, is to win a state championship.”
Jake Moffitt was on fire to start his round, collecting five birdies on the first five holes that features two Par 4s, two Par 5s and a 171-yard Par 3.
Moffitt finished with a score of 66 (-6) to defeat North Pontotoc’s Jackson Wise (-3) by three strokes for medalist honors.
“He was playing out of his mind on those first five holes,” Brown said of Moffitt. “When you start the way he did, you’ve got all the confidence in the world that can carry you the rest of the round. I’m really proud of Jake and all the work he’s put in to get where he’s at. I was just happy I was there to witness that run he started on.”
Clay Adams shot a 74 (+2) to finish third individually and help stretch out Ripley’s lead. Freshmen Craig Bullock (+10) and Cole Adams (+14) completed the Tigers’ score with their rounds, finishing in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Ripley turns its attention to the 4A Championship Tournament set for May 2-3 at the nearby Pontotoc Country Club. The Tigers have yet to play the course this season, but experienced the grain last season, so familiarity is there for a large group of returners.
“We are just excited to get the opportunity to go back,” said Brown. “We finished second last year in the finals and that has motivated our guys this season to go finish what they started.”