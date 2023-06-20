Timmy Moore is back in the dugout at Walnut.
The veteran coach was approved by the North Tippah School Board to become the Wildcats’ next head baseball coach at their board meeting on Thursday, June 8.
Moore has spent 17 of his 26-year coaching career at his alma mater, serving as the head baseball coach for 11 years and head football coach for all 17 across two stints.
Moore’s son, Peyton, assisted former head coach Cody Brownlee, who accepted the Hatley job in early May after two seasons with Walnut. Going to support his son created the itch to get back into coaching after retiring from Walnut back in 2012.
“I probably got out of coaching a little early,” Moore said. “I didn’t have it out of my system I guess. I had a great opportunity to go work for Riddell at that time, and I did that. But I’m down to what I’m hoping is my last job.
“I’ve been going to a lot of games since Peyton was coaching down there and it kind of gave me the fever again. I decided I wanted to spend the last few years working, doing something I love.”
Moore cut his teeth as a baseball coach straight out of college, taking the Booneville head job in 1986 and guiding the Blue Devils for five years before taking an assistant football position at Corinth for two years.
Moore returned home to Walnut in 1993 as the head football coach, where he served six years, leading the Wildcats to their first winning season in his second season, breaking a 10-year drought. In 1997, Moore assumed head baseball duties at Walnut for two years before going on a two-year trek at Biggersville, then he returned to Walnut in 2001, coaching baseball for the next nine years and football for 11 before his retirement.
Brownlee secured Walnut’s first playoff appearance since 2016 in his inaugural season. The Wildcats missed the postseason after going 7-16-1 this past season and lose four starters – three seniors and Brownlee’s son, Gatlin, who was third on the team with a .400 batting average as an eighth grader.
“Everything is an open book right now,” said Moore. “Where they played last year, how much they played last year, is not a factor. Every thing is wide open. Every job is open to win. I did see some things at some of the games last year, had some ideas about putting some people in different spots. So I’m not coming in completely blind, but everything is wide open with a lot of jobs to win.”
Graduated senior Dylan Mayo was the team’s best hitter, batting .429 with eight doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs.
Losing two of the team’s top three bats could slow a lineup that batted .306 as a team with a .466 on-base percentage. But Moore says he still believes that the “old school baseball” approach could help the team match their 6.75 runs per game last season.
“I believe in trying to manufacture a lot of runs. We’re going to be real aggressive on the bases and selective at the plate, and move runners around by playing some small-ball when we need to,” Moore said. “We do have a couple of guys with some power, but singles and doubles with runners on is what wins games.”
The Wildcats do return two of their top arms in senior Jack Leak and junior Adrian Palmer. But the rest of the rotation is mostly unproven on a unit that held a 6.43 ERA with 140 walks to just 147 strikeouts across 141.1 innings.
Most of their struggles were due to command issues, but a strong division that featured the now two-time defending state champions in East Union and annual powers like Pine Grove, Baldwyn, Belmont, New Site and Myrtle.
With the reclassification drawing up new divisions, the slate for Walnut doesn’t get much easier as the Urchins and Royals remain, while Brownlee’s Hatley squad drops from 3A and perennial contender Hamilton comes up from 1A.
“First of all, this division that we’re in, in 2A, is the closest thing to the SEC West in 2A baseball that there is in Mississippi. It’s loaded,” Moore said of the challenges ahead, that include two-time defending state champs, East Union. “It doesn’t look like we are blessed with a ton of pitching. We’re going to have to throw strikes and make a bunch of plays in the field, be fundamentally sound defensively.”
