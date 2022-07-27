Sixty-one Itawamba Community College student-athletes have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Teams for the 2021-22 academic year.
To earn NJCAA All-Academic honors, students must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.60 or higher and completed 24 credit hours. There are three levels of academic honors: First Team, 4.0 GPA; Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA; and Third Team, 3.60-3.79 GPA.
ICC has 17 student-athletes named to the First Team; 18, Second Team; and 26, Third Team.
The NJCAA All-Academic First Team
Ecru – Tayler Bishop, softball
Fulton – Quinn Bennett, football
Madison – Peyton Rea, football; Kayla Young, women’s soccer
Mantee – Allyson Harrison, softball
Olive Branch – Londyn Bakeris, volleyball
Pontotoc – Reed Emison, men’s soccer
Pontirolo Nuovo, Italy – Gia del Sordo, women’s tennis
Ripley – Jhasiel Bautista, men’s soccer
Stoke-on-Trent, England – Kiera Melek-Altintas, women’s soccer
Tupelo – Izzy Boyd, Katie Hammock, Madison Martin, women’s soccer; Carson O’Daniel, men’s soccer
Wiggins – Caleb Beech, men’s tennis
Yorkshire, England – Kirsty MacGregor, women’s soccer
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team
Brandon – Hannah Henry, softball
Columbus – Brooklyn Ward, volleyball
Fulton – Emma Logan, women’s soccer
Guntown – Kaitie Boatner, softball
Hatley – Camron Wright, baseball
Horn Lake – Blake Berry, baseball
Madison – Maloy Mitchell, women’s soccer
Madrid, Spain – David Marquez, men’s soccer
Mogi Guacu, Brazil – Joao Pedro Mendes, men’s tennis
Morton – Lexi Brown, softball
Olive Branch – Rhett Gullett, golf; Connor Murphy, men’s soccer
Pontotoc – Madelyn Angle, women’s tennis
Ripley – Drew Coombs, baseball; Amelya Hatch, women’s basketball
Southaven – Landon Powell, baseball
Sul Piave, Italy – Martina Coghetto, women’s tennis
Tupelo – Caleb Goddard, baseball
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team honorees
Aberdeen – Hannah McNeese, volleyball
Amory – Kathryn Cooke, volleyball; Corbin Martin, men’s soccer
Calhoun City – Jobi Cook, baseball
Collierville, Tenn. – Riley Davis, baseball
Covington, Tenn. – Mary Leslie Cranford, volleyball
Corinth – Demontra Bell, football; Nate Drewery, men’s soccer; McKenzie Patterson, softball
Kosciusko – Nolen Yuille, baseball
Fulton – Wade Cannon, football
New Albany – Vakeria Jett, volleyball
Mooreville – Jewel Johns, women’s soccer; Kara Hays, softball
Pontotoc – Maggie Franks, women’s tennis; Stroud Mills, men’s tennis; Sam Morgan, men’s tennis; Rock Robinson, men’s basketball; Demetria Shephard, women’s basketball
Ruleville – Tykirra Nash, women’s basketball
Sardis – Rayne Rippee, softball
Southaven – LaMaya Newsome, volleyball
Tupelo – Hughes Powel, golf
West Point – Frank Bean, football
Also, nine of ICC’s 11 athletic programs received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention honors. The programs are baseball, women’s basketball, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.
