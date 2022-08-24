BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Bowling announced on Wednesday longtime head coach Creighton Nelms will be stepping aside to take a position at Kossuth High School.
Nelms started the men's program at Blue Mountain six years ago where he oversaw the transition to a major NAIA sport. He has accepted the assistant principal's job at Kossuth High School where he has also taught and coached while heading up the BMC teams.
During that time the Alley Toppers have competed inside the Mid-South Conference but will be switching over to the Southern States Athletic Conference this season, announced by the SSAC a couple weeks ago.
"I've really enjoyed my time at BMC," Nelms said. They have a great staff, community and students. The love for Christ and the way they strive to grow the kingdom is evident every day. I wish all the luck to the future bowlers and coaches. BMC will always be family to me and my wife, Chassey."
BMC AD Will Lowrey said, "We owe so much to Coach Creighton Nelms for leading and guiding the bowling program with tremendous passion. We wish him the best in the next chapter of his professional career. He has left us in a great situation moving forward."
Current BMC Southplex Resident Director and Marshall Academy teacher Bradley Palmer has been named the interim in the meantime.
Palmer, who bowled for Nelms during his collegiate career, commented, "No pun intended, but bowling is right up my alley. My passion started as a young boy and continues for the sport even today. In younger years, I was a three-time YABA State of Mississippi champion, won multiple adult league titles, toured semi-pro with NABA and wrapped my career up the first two years the BMC bowling team was in existence."
He continued, "Becoming interim head coach here at BMC allows my passion for bowling to continue. Not only my passion for bowling, but ministry as I get to interact more with the student athletes on another level. Hebrews 11:1 is my life verse. It states, 'Now faith is the confidence in what we hope for and assurance of what we do not see.' Continuing in a career in bowling is something I have hoped for. The future is God's will that I am following. I get to coach a team while pouring into the lives of the young men and women. My goal is for the team to be happy with Christ as the center of it all. I will continue to build what Coach Nelms started a little over six years ago. I humbly thank Coach Lowrey and President (Barbara) McMillin for the opportunity to prove myself, enjoy my passion and advance the kingdom."
