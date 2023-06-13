BOONEVILLE – Over the weekend, a bevy of seniors from Benton and Tippah counties took center stage one final time at the 2023 Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association (NEMBCA) All-Star Games in Booneville.
A total of 15 hoopers – 12 from Tippah and three from Benton – participated in the annual event that has been in place since 2006.
On Friday, two Ripley seniors showcased their skills in the 3A-6A games.
Paris Morgan represented the Lady Tigers on the victorious White team. Morgan got off to a good start, scoring four of her eight points in the opening quarter, including a pair of free throws at the end of the period for a 12-10 lead. Her layup with 26 seconds left in the second gave the White a 27-24 halftime lead, and her last bucket came in the third as White built a 38-28 lead, which they hung on to for a 57-52 win.
Morgan took home the game ball for the most advertisement sales out of the 17 girls on both rosters.
In the 3A-6A boys game, Elijah Edgeston and the Dark team squeezed out a 75-73 win over the White team. Edgeston finished with two points, two rebounds, two steals and four assists.
On Saturday, the 1A/2A games were littered with local standouts.
The day began with the girls contest, in which Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, Blue Mountain’s Latryana Foote, Pine Grove’s Lana Rowland, and Hickory Flat’s Abby Tatum and Vonnie Garner all competed together.
Vuncannon and Foote joined forces on the winning Dark team, defeating Rowland, Tatum, Garner and the rest of the White team, 66-61.
Vuncannon shined her last game in a Lady Wildcat uniform, dropping a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals to earn MVP honors for the game.
The Delta State signee scored four in the first quarter as the Dark built a 13-7 lead.
Tatum and Rowland combined for six points in part of an 8-4 run to open the second, with Tatum’s two free throws cutting the lead to 17-15 with 3:41 to play in the first half.
The White team stretched its lead back to 10 in the final minute and led 28-20 at the half.
Coffeeville’s Zariah Mister became a scoring machine in the third for the White. Her personal 6-2 run trimmed Dark’s 12-point lead midway through the third, before Belmont’s Mary-Grace Storment scored five-straight points and Vuncannon buried her second triple of the period at the 3-minute mark for a 43-29 lead.
Tatum and Rowland, again, were in the midst of things as the White sliced a 12-point deficit to four after both players picked up baskets to open the fourth on an 8-0 run.
The Dark responded with a 10-2 run, capped by Vuncannon’s third 3-pointer of the second half with 3:20 to play to go back up 60-48 and sealing off the win.
Rowland was second on the White team with 10 points and three steals, followed by eight points, five rebounds and two blocks from Tatum. Garner added three points and five rebounds in the loss.
In the 1A/2A boys game, 40% of the two teams rosters were made up from players from Tippah or Benton County.
The Dark team that featured the likes of Falkner’s Hunter Griffin and Darren Binkley, Pine Grove’s Jack Hudson, Blue Mountain’s Jacob Hamblin and Hickory Flat’s Logan King, defeated the White team, 85-70.
A trio of Panthers, Jamas Cox, Hayden Holcomb and Keaton Wilkerson were teammates once again on the losing White team.
Hamblin had the highlight of the game early in the first when his putback dunk sparked a 9-3 start for the Dark, who saw their lead evaporate quickly and trailed 12-11 after a 9-2 run by the White flipped the script. A 9-0 run capped by Griffin’s first bucket of the game allowed the Dark to propel back ahead late in the first, and maintained a 20-16 lead entering the second.
Dark stretched the lead back to eight on Hamblin’s third basket of the first half before Holcomb and Cox bookended an 11-3 rally with layups to knot the game at 32-32.
Dark ended the first half on another 9-0 run, where King finally got on the board with a pair of free throws and Binkley sunk his first 3-pointer with 12 seconds left for the 41-32 halftime lead.
In the third, King connected on a trey as the lead dwindled to five, igniting a 14-2 run that sent the Dark ahead 55-38. Wheeler’s Nyshaun Hutcheson, Cox and Holcomb did their part to try and rally, combining for a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead back to single digits but the Dark pulled away to secure a 22-point lead early in the fourth.
H.W. Byers’ Michael James earned MVP honors with his game-high 18 points for the Dark. Houlka’s Seth Winter added 14, while Wheeler’s Kane Spencer had 12. King and Calhoun City’s Cameron Crutchfield each pitched in 9. Hudson had a team-best seven rebounds and four steals to go with his five points. Binkley tied James with four assists.
For the White, Hutcheson and Calhoun City’s Zac Armstrong led with 16 points apiece, followed by a 15-point effort from Cox. Holcomb added 11 points.
Awards and Competition Winners
3A-6A Girls
MVP: Mariah Reed-Jones, Lafayette
Offensive Player of the Game: Mikayla Riley, Tupelo
Defensive Player of the Game: Laklyn Nichols, Mooreville
Most Ad Sales: Paris Morgan, Ripley
Chris Ratliff Memorial Scholarship: Genae McAllister, Tupelo
Free Throw: Gracie Corley, North Pontotoc
Hot Shot: Mikayla Riley, Tupelo
3-Point Champion: Olivia Waddell, Oxford
Dunk Contest: Genae McAllister, Tupelo
3A-6A Boys
MVP: Conner Rogers, Starkville
Offensive Player of the Game: Dathan Timms, Mooreville
Defensive Player of the Game: E.J. Stovall, Houston
Most Ad Sales: Chris Carter, New Albany
Michael Crouther Memorial Scholarship: Elijah Edgeston, Ripley
Free Throw: Adin Johnson, Pontotoc
Hot Shot: Adin Johnson, Pontotoc
3-Point Champion: Jack Sansing, Pontotoc
Dunk Contest: Dathan Timms, Mooreville
1A/2A Girls
MVP: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Offensive Player of the Game: Zariah Mister, Coffeeville
Defensive Player of the Game: Mia Skelton, Ingomar
Most Ad Sales: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Bruce Franks Memorial Scholarship: Lana Rowland, Pine Grove
Free Throw: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Hot Shot: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
3-Point Champion: Lana Rowland, Pine Grove
Dunk Contest: Malaysia Faulkner, Potts Camp
1A/2A Boys
MVP: Michael James, H.W. Byers
Offensive Player of the Game: Seth Winter, Houlka
Defensive Player of the Game: Zac Armstrong, Calhoun City
Most Ad Sales: Hunter Griffin, Falkner
Wesley McKay Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Hamblin, Blue Mountain
Free Throw: Jack Hudson, Pine Grove
Hot Shot: Michael James, H.W. Byers
3-Point Champion: Landon Sappington, Belmont
Dunk Contest: Jacob Hamblin, Blue Mountain
