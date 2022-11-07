rip-2022-11-09-sport-nemcc-mbb-1

Trey Tate scored 21 points, including four three-pointers, during his Northeast debut after taking a redshirt during the 2021-22 season.

GALLATIN, Tenn. • Trey Tate showed no signs of an athlete that had not played in an official basketball game in some 19 months.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com