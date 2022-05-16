BOONEVILLE • One of the fastest growing sports in the Magnolia State is making its way to Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Northeast is starting a women's volleyball program to its lineup of athletic offerings. The Tigers will officially begin head-to-head competition during the fall 2023 semester.
"We're happy and looking forward to providing volleyball for student-athletes in our district and also the entire state of Mississippi," said Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford. "With so many K-12 schools adding volleyball, this will allow all those student-athletes a chance to continue their experience on to the collegiate level."
The Tigers will be classified as a Division II affiliate of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Northeast will contend for berths to the national tournament inside the NJCAA's Region 23 and Gulf District.
Northeast is one of only five members of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) to sponsor volleyball. The sport is not sanctioned by the MACCC at this time.
Itawamba Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Pearl River Community College have each fielded volleyball teams for less than five years. Jones College recently announced its intentions to add the sport as well.
This increases the total number of athletic programs at Northeast to 11. It is the fourth addition in the last two academic years along with men's and women's tennis plus co-ed archery.
Northeast also proudly boasts successful baseball, men's and women's basketball, cheerleading, football, men's golf and softball programs with first-class facilities for each sport.
Historic Bonner Arnold Coliseum will serve as the home venue of the Tigers. Volleyball lines and the sleeves for the nets were added to the main court during the summer of 2021.
The regular season for volleyball in the NJCAA begins in mid-August and concludes with region and district postseason tournaments that run from late October into early November.
Volleyball is increasing in popularity locally. All but one of the high schools in Northeast's traditional five-county service area will offer the sport during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
In addition, in-district schools Alcorn Central, Belmont, New Albany and Walnut have either won or played for Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) state championships over the last three years.