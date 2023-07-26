CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Northeast Mississippi Community College’s student-athletes have set a new school record for the fourth straight year following another outstanding performance in the classroom.
A total of 39 representatives from Northeast received All-Academic Awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
A second record was also broken as 16 Tigers completed a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the 2022-23 school year to obtain NJCAA All-Academic first-team accolades.
Ten Northeast standouts procured second-team honors with GPAs between 3.8 and 3.99 while 13 others secured third-team distinction for holding a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.
In addition, six programs were recognized as NJCAA All-Academic teams. Softball earned this distinction for an impressive tenth consecutive season by accumulating Northeast’s highest GPA of 3.64.
Each of Northeast’s spring sports qualified with women’s tennis (3.38), baseball (3.28), men’s tennis (3.17) and golf (3.05) all finishing with overall GPAs greater than 3.0. Women’s basketball rounds out the list of winners with a 3.16 GPA.
Softball accounted for the most individual honorees as well with 13. That includes five flawless 4.0s from Alexie Griffin, Brianne Locke, Ava Meeks, Emme Muizers and Allie Windham.
All three of Northeast’s College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America selections in Ben Mauney (football), Carter Putt (football) and Griffin collected these rewards for the second year in a row.
Nine other Tigers became two-time recipients as well. They are John Daniel Deaton (football/golf), Emma Dempsey (softball), India Ivy (softball), Locke, Jackson McCoy (baseball), Emme Muizers (softball), Jackson Owen (baseball), Grayson Stone (baseball) and Windham.
The following is the list in alphabetical order with sport and high school of the Northeast student-athletes that acquired NJCAA All-Academic first-team awards.
Brooks Brand, Men’s Tennis, Biggersville
Cameron Dill, Football, Oak Hill Academy
Jordyn Foster, Women’s Tennis, Booneville
Guy Gillespie, Football, Booneville
Alexie Griffin, Softball, St. Benedict (Tenn.)
Ward Johnson, Baseball, Biggersville
Lee Ellen Kelley, Women’s Tennis, Wheeler
Brianne Locke, Softball, Starkville
Jackson Mayer, Baseball, Myrtle
Jackson McCoy, Baseball, Booneville
Ava Meeks, Softball, Kossuth
Emme Muizers, Softball, Hernando
Colin Oswalt, Baseball, Tupelo Christian Prep
Carter Putt, Football, Heritage Academy
Allie Windham, Softball, Thrasher
Mitchell Woodard, Football, Heritage Academy
The following is the list in alphabetical order with sport and high school of the Northeast student-athletes that acquired NJCAA All-Academic second-team awards.
CJ Barney, Football, Madison Central
Emma Callicutt, Softball, West Union
Caitlyn Carnathan, Softball, Saltillo
John Daniel Deaton, Football/Golf, Booneville
Emma Dempsey, Softball, Belgreen (Ala.)
Billy Johnson, Football, Booneville
Brodey Lentz, Baseball, Lauderdale County (Ala.)
Harris McReynolds, Baseball, Starkville Academy
Janna Shaw, Softball, Hernando
Grayson Stone, Baseball, Belmont
The following is the list in alphabetical order with sport and high school of the Northeast student-athletes that acquired NJCAA All-Academic third-team awards.
Madison Bennett, Women’s Basketball, Tishomingo County
Madison Bowman, Softball, Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.)
John Eaton, Baseball, Biggersville
Jay Huggins, Baseball, Corinth
India Ivy, Softball, Tupelo
Jonathan Lucas, Men’s Basketball, Hartfield Academy
Ben Mauney, Football, Booneville
Natalie McKinney, Softball, Saltillo
JD Nanney, Football, Booneville
Jackson Owen, Baseball, Starkville
Caleb Parr, Men’s Basketball, New Hope
Tristan Webber, Men’s Tennis, North Little Rock (Ark.)
Elisa Claire Young, Softball, Thrasher
