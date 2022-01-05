BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s and women’s tennis programs will make their highly anticipated return in the heart of the Magnolia State’s coldest part of the year.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers become the first spring sports teams to begin their respective 2022 campaigns when they break a four-year hiatus away from intercollegiate competition on January 28th.
“We’re going to play some really good talent this year there’s no doubt about it,” said Northeast head coach Mark Gilliland. “I’ve tried to prep my teams and I let them know every day that we go out there we’ve really got to be practicing with a purpose.”
The road trip to East Central Community College on the final Friday of January signifies one of the earliest starts to a season in the history of both programs. The Lady Tigers and Tigers have traditionally opened a new year in mid-to-late February.
That date will also mark the completion of a months long process of bringing tennis back to Northeast. The last regular season match for the Lady Tigers and Tigers came on April 13, 2017 at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Northeast’s schedule features two matches per week against fellow Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) members for just over two months. The lone exception is a 10-day layoff for spring break in the middle of March.
Seven home contests for the Lady Tigers and Tigers will take place at BNA Bank Park, which is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) award-winning complex in New Albany that boasts 10 lighted courts.
“It’ll be a little bit more efficient as far as getting all the matches complete,” Gilliland said. “We play a total of 18 courts between doubles and singles for guys and girls. That can turn into a pretty lengthy event if you’re restricted to a smaller set of courts.”
However, Northeast gets the chance to show off its renovated on-campus facility twice. The four courts were resurfaced at the conclusion of the fall practice period and now feature a unique black-and-gold paint scheme.
The first opponent to come to the City of Hospitality is Hinds Community College on Tuesday, February 15. East Central also makes the return trip to visit the Lady Tigers and Tigers on the first day of March.
BNA Bank Park is the site for three of Northeast’s final five matchups, including the second meeting of the season with rival Itawamba Community College on Tuesday, March 22 and an April Fools’ Day tilt with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
“I’ll be the first to say that no matter how the season ends, we will definitely get the award for most improved,” said Gilliland. “We have that initiative to go out there and get better. They’re all doing such a good job. I’m really excited about that.”
The Lady Tigers and Tigers look to build upon a rich history that includes multiple individual state championships and several appearances at the national tournament since tennis was originally added in 1974.