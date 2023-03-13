JACKSON, Miss. • A pair of premier scorers have earned recognition for their roles in another successful season for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men's basketball program.
Jalin Rice and Corey Stephenson were both named to the All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) team at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.
Stephenson earned first-team recognition as a freshman while Rice, who was an everyday starter for the Tigers for an unprecedented three years, was a second-team honoree.
"I'm very proud of Jalin and Corey," said Northeast headman Cord Wright. "Jalin's growth as a player and leader continued to get better. Corey has a very promising career ahead of him. I'm blessed to coach them both."
Stephenson is one of only two Tigers that participated in all 27 games this season along with fellow guard Caleb Parr. He topped Northeast in scoring, rebounding and blocks per contest.
The Hueytown, Ala., native averaged 17.1 points by shooting 49 percent from the floor and 80.7 percent at the charity stripe. He had 20 or more points in 11 games plus five double-doubles.
Stephenson's inaugural double-double featured a season-best 35 points as well as 14 boards in a thrilling overtime win over East Central Community College. He won conference player of the week honors following that sensational performance.
He won the MACCC's weekly award a second time after pouring in game-highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds during the Tigers' non-conference finale against Calhoun (Ala.) Community College in mid-December.
Stephenson reached double figures in 13 consecutive outings to end the year. That included a 29-point effort during a victory over Meridian Community College inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
Rice departs with a total of 873 points over 66 appearances in a black-and-gold uniform. That is the third most points by any Tiger during Wright's tenure behind only Shaq Buchanan and DeAnthony Tipler.
The Cleveland State (Ohio) University commitment improved his scoring average by nearly five points to 16.1 this year. Rice also led Northeast in minutes and assists per game with 30 and 4.3, respectively.
Rice posted three double-doubles, including a 25-point and 10-rebound showing in a triumph by the Tigers over then 13th-ranked John A. Logan (Ill.) College at the McDonald's Classic hosted by Vincennes (Ind.) University.
He also approached a triple-double several times. Rice most notably had 20 points, nine boards and nine assists in an overtime win versus Motlow State (Tenn.) Community College during Thanksgiving break.
The Madison Central High School graduate scored a career-high 33 points in a pre-Christmas matchup at Coahoma Community College. Rice played 30 or more minutes in 14 contests during his last campaign at Northeast.
The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I polls and qualified for the region tournament for a ninth straight season.
