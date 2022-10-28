rip-2022-11-02-sport-nemcc-wbb-1

Returning starters JaQuasia Dorrough & Ella Mask will lead the Lady Tigers during their first season under new head coach Chelsey Rhodes.

BOONEVILLE • The Northeast Mississippi Community College women's basketball team will showcase an almost an entirely new look during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com