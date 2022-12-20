CHARLOTTE, N.C. • Triston Newson has officially joined an elite group of defensive standouts that have recently suited up for the Northeast Mississippi Community College football program.
Newson, who was one of the top tacklers in the entire country this fall, was the recipient of first-team All-American recognition by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
"I want to thank all the guys and the coaches that were with me," said Newson. "I stayed dialed in on each play. I run to the ball to make sure I might have a chance at it. I'm very happy with myself, but I've gotta keep working."
The Independence High School graduate earned this distinction following his third year with the Tigers. Newson received an additional season of eligibility after the worldwide coronavirus pandemic shortened his true freshman campaign.
He is the first NJCAA All-American at Northeast since Sam Williams, who is currently a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys after being taken earlier this year in the second round of the National Football League (NFL) Draft, in 2018.
"Triston has not been given anything. He's earned it," Tigers head coach Greg Davis said. "There's something special about that young man. He came to me back in the spring and said, 'Coach, I'm about to have a breakout year.' Obviously, he did."
Newson is the third player on record in school history to produce more than 100 tackles in a single season. His 107 stops are the second most at Northeast behind only LP Spence's 116 takedowns in 2000.
He posted double-digit tackles during all nine regular season games for the Tigers. Newson had a career-high 15 stops during Northeast's victory over nationally ranked East Mississippi Community College inside Tiger Stadium.
The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker added nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass break ups, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries during his phenomenal campaign.
Newson won national and state player of the week honors after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, forcing two other fumbles and grabbing an interception in a triumph at Coahoma Community College.
His inaugural Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Player of the Week award came after the Tigers' week three matchup at Itawamba Community College. Newson accounted for 13 takedowns, a fumble recovery and an interception versus the Indians.
Newson was also sensational during Northeast's homecoming win over Mississippi Delta Community College. He had 10 stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception to help the Tigers preserve their first shutout in 11 years.
He was one of only eight players at all levels of two-year college football, including the independent California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA), to rack up triple-digits in total tackles this season.
Newson will become the fourth consecutive NJCAA All-American defender from Northeast to advance to the Southeastern Conference (SEC). He follows in the footsteps of Deion Belue at the University of Alabama plus Lavon Hooks and Williams at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).
The University of Missouri commit amassed 163 takedowns, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five pass break ups, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries during 23 appearances with the Tigers.
Newson is a consensus three-star athlete according to recruiting services 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He was tabbed as the No. 33 overall prospect among all positions in the 2023 ESPN Junior College 50 ratings.
He is the fifteenth All-American selection from the NJCAA in program history and the seventh in the last 12 full seasons. Newson has also obtained academic all-conference accolades as a result of his hard work in the classroom.
