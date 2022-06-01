CORINTH • Nine Tippah County baseball players partook in the 2022 NEMCABB All-Star Game on the campus of Corinth High School on Saturday.
After the 5A/6A West All-Stars won 5-4 on a walkoff single in the opening game of the day, four Ripley Tigers took the field for the West side in the 3A/4A game. Conner Graves, Nace Clark, Joson Burks and Reed Scott played one final game as teammates before hanging up the cleats. The quartet of Tigers were on the losing end of a 7-3 decision to a talented East squad.
A fast start by the East pegged New Albany’s Josh Paul with three runs in the first inning on a throwing error, RBI single from Itawamba AHS’ Stone Collier and a RBI sac fly from Mooreville’s J.W. Armistead.
The East tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the second on a RBI groundout by IAHS’ William Blake and a run-scoring single from Corinth’s Jay Huggins for the 5-0 lead.
Graves took the mound in the third inning and handled the heart of the East order with relative ease with a 1-2-3 inning on less than 10 pitches.
Later in the fourth, the East got some more insurance with a pair of runs on a RBI groundout from South Pontotoc’s Chase Long and another West error.
The West broke through for its first run in bottom of the fourth when New Albany’s Jacob Brooks led off with a walk and came around to score on a groundout by Water Valley’s Dre McCray.
In the sixth, the West tried to climb back, using a RBI groundout from Graves and a RBI single from New Albany’s Micah Reed to make it 7-3 before the East retired the next four in a row to close the game.
Clark had one of just three base hits for the West with his single in the third. Scott spent most of day behind the plate as the primary catcher, while Burks held down second base for multiple innings.
Five in nightcap
In the final game of the day, the East was victorious yet again in the 1A/2A game with an 8-2 win in the nightcap.
Of the five Tippah seniors in the game, four were on the winning East squad: Carson Rowland (Pine Grove), Jacob Hopkins (Pine Grove), Eli Akins (Walnut) and Owen Hopper (Walnut). Falkner’s Bryson Kennedy was moved over to the West team on late notice due to a shortage of players.
Hamilton’s Quinn Pounders was the star of the night going 3 for 3 with five RBIs to win the East MVP award.
Pounders provided an early lead with a RBI single in the first to score Rowland for the 1-0 lead.
Akins drew the start on the mound for the East, retiring all three he faced by way of strikeouts.
It was a theme for East pitchers all night. Belmont’s Luis Cano and Hopkins recorded three strikeouts of their own in the second and third innings to maintain the one-run lead.
Akins picked up a RBI on a groundout in the fourth to make it 2-0. Next batter, Pounders sent a breaking ball over the left field wall for a two-run shot, and later, Rowland scored on a throwing error to go up 5-0.
New Site’s Noah Thornton tacked on a RBI single in the sixth to score Hopkins, and Pounders capped his performance with his second, two-run blast of the scoreboard in right field for the 8-0 lead in the seventh.
Hopper came in to close the game in the bottom of the seventh, where a two-run error broke the scoreless effort.
Postgame, Akins was named the East’s Defensive MVP and Hopper won the Rusty Brown Memorial Award.