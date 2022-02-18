Will Long

Will Long delivers to the plate for BMC.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • No. 7 Indiana Southeast used a four-run seventh inning to help oust Blue Mountain 7-3 in the first of the three-game series.

Blue Mountain would get six solid innings from Will Long, who went seven innings for the Toppers before the Grenadiers would get to him.

IUSE would score a run in each of the first two innings, but Blue Mountain stormed back. Josh Smith would double in Kelton Hall and Garrett Riggs tripled in Smith.

Blue Mountain would take a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Raymond Gonzalez that scored Hayden Arant.

The Toppers couldn't find any more, and IUSE would tack on one more in the top of the eighth on an RBI by Brandon Boxer.

Long (1-1) was saddled with the loss for BMC, giving up six runs on 11 hits, while Hunter Kloke got the win for IUSE, going eight innings, giving up three runs on 14 hits and striking out six.

Gonzalez led BMC at the plate with three hits and an RBI, followed by Hall, Smith, Riggs and Alex Frillman with two each.

BMC (4-3) returns at home on Saturday against IUSE in a doubleheader to finish the series at 1 and 3 p.m.

