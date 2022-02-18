A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Will Long delivers to the plate for BMC.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • No. 7 Indiana Southeast used a four-run seventh inning to help oust Blue Mountain 7-3 in the first of the three-game series.
Blue Mountain would get six solid innings from Will Long, who went seven innings for the Toppers before the Grenadiers would get to him.
IUSE would score a run in each of the first two innings, but Blue Mountain stormed back. Josh Smith would double in Kelton Hall and Garrett Riggs tripled in Smith.
Blue Mountain would take a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Raymond Gonzalez that scored Hayden Arant.
The Toppers couldn't find any more, and IUSE would tack on one more in the top of the eighth on an RBI by Brandon Boxer.
Long (1-1) was saddled with the loss for BMC, giving up six runs on 11 hits, while Hunter Kloke got the win for IUSE, going eight innings, giving up three runs on 14 hits and striking out six.
Gonzalez led BMC at the plate with three hits and an RBI, followed by Hall, Smith, Riggs and Alex Frillman with two each.
BMC (4-3) returns at home on Saturday against IUSE in a doubleheader to finish the series at 1 and 3 p.m.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Plentiful sunshine. High 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 19, 2022 @ 12:50 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.