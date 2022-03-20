Katrina Blanco

BMC's Katrina Blanco throws to first for an out.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • No. 8 Mobile rolled into town Sunday and dealt Blue Mountain two SSAC losses, winning Game 1 by a score of 6-1.

Mobile scored twice in the fourth and followed it up with a four-run fifth inning highlighted by two RBI doubles by Eila Infante and Katie Head of BMC starter Lane Thaxton.

Blue Mountain's lone run came in the fifth when Skylar Lee scored on a passed ball.

Mobile's Emily Butts was commanding in the circle, tossing a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out four.

Thaxton (5-4) would suffer the loss for BMC, also tossing a complete game, giving up just one earned run on six hits and striking out three.

Rylee Gresham led BMC at the plate with two hits.

Game 2

Mobile completed the sweep in Game 2 with a 7-1 win, giving the Rams their 26th straight win in 2022.

The Rams' Brinkley Goff shut down the Topper offense, tossing a complete game-three hitter and striking out four.

Katie Head would knock in two with a single to left in the third to highlight the victory for Mobile.

BMC would get its lone run in the fourth when Lane Thaxton drilled a solo homer off Head.

Kayla Reichardt (4-5) suffered the loss for BMC in the circle, throwing four innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and striking out one.

BMC (9-9, 0-6) looks to end a seven-game losing skid Tuesday as they host Stillman in Blue Mountain in SSAC action at 3 and 5 p.m.

