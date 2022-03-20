A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
BMC's Katrina Blanco throws to first for an out.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • No. 8 Mobile rolled into town Sunday and dealt Blue Mountain two SSAC losses, winning Game 1 by a score of 6-1.
Mobile scored twice in the fourth and followed it up with a four-run fifth inning highlighted by two RBI doubles by Eila Infante and Katie Head of BMC starter Lane Thaxton.
Blue Mountain's lone run came in the fifth when Skylar Lee scored on a passed ball.
Mobile's Emily Butts was commanding in the circle, tossing a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out four.
Thaxton (5-4) would suffer the loss for BMC, also tossing a complete game, giving up just one earned run on six hits and striking out three.
Rylee Gresham led BMC at the plate with two hits.
Mobile completed the sweep in Game 2 with a 7-1 win, giving the Rams their 26th straight win in 2022.
The Rams' Brinkley Goff shut down the Topper offense, tossing a complete game-three hitter and striking out four.
Katie Head would knock in two with a single to left in the third to highlight the victory for Mobile.
BMC would get its lone run in the fourth when Lane Thaxton drilled a solo homer off Head.
Kayla Reichardt (4-5) suffered the loss for BMC in the circle, throwing four innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and striking out one.
BMC (9-9, 0-6) looks to end a seven-game losing skid Tuesday as they host Stillman in Blue Mountain in SSAC action at 3 and 5 p.m.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Windy with heavy thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 2:47 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.