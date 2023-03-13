rip-2023-03-13-sport-bmc-mgolf-1

Blue Mountain Christian Men's Golf finished as the runner-up in the 2023 FHU Spring Invitational held on March 6-7 in Killen, Alabama. BMCU's Patrick O'Connor, pictured fourth from left, was the tournament's medalist with a two-day score of 75-71-146 (-1).

KILLEN, Ala. • Patrick O’Connor put on a stellar show the final day at the FHU Spring Invitational for Blue Mountain Christian Men, jumping four spots from Monday, March 6 to win low medalist on Tuesday, March 7, shooting 75-71-146 (-1).

