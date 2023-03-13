KILLEN, Ala. • Patrick O’Connor put on a stellar show the final day at the FHU Spring Invitational for Blue Mountain Christian Men, jumping four spots from Monday, March 6 to win low medalist on Tuesday, March 7, shooting 75-71-146 (-1).
O’Connor wins FHU Spring Invitational as BMCU grabs runner-up
- By BMCU Reports
-
-
