BMC's Annabel Trasuchke notched four goals in a 13-0 trouncing of Talladega on Saturday

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Women exploded for 13 goals in a Saturday afternoon trouncing of SSAC foe Talladega, a program high in goals for the Lady Toppers and its first conference win of the season.

