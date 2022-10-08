Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Women exploded for 13 goals in a Saturday afternoon trouncing of SSAC foe Talladega, a program high in goals for the Lady Toppers and its first conference win of the season.
The 13-0 victory was highlighted by a four-goal haul from Annabel Trasuchke, her second haul of the season.
Trauschke's goals came at 12:10, 18:21, 65:56 and 67:53. Not to be far outdone was Paula Garrido (SO/Asturias, Spain) who had a hat trick with scores at 4:13, 11:06 and 47:48. The freshman now has 13 goals on the season.
Anna Comas (FR/Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain) would get a goal for BMC at 19:55 and Cynthia Betancourt (SR/New Albany, Miss.) scored at 27:41. Brianna Carr (SO/Laurel, Miss.) added a goal for the Toppers at 78:36.
The Talladega defense didn't help themselves out in the contest, as they provided three of the Toppers' goals on their own net.
Blue Mountain stayed on the offensive side of the field for almost the entirety of the game, rattling off an incredible 30 shots on goal with 37 shots fired.
The BMC defense was solid, holding the Tornadoes to just one shot on goal and two shots.
Lexi Berry (FR/Mt. Juliet, Tenn.) and Alyssa Bodine (SO/Birmingham, Ala.) combined for the clean sheet for the Toppers, with Bodine stopping a goal.
"We're always happy to get a win, especially a conference victory," BMC head coach Lauren Lear said. "I believe we're playing better together as a team, and hopefully we can continue our momentum."
BMC (5-5-1, 1-2) next travels to (RV) Middle Ga. St. in Cochran, Ga. Thursday with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. CST.