RIPLEY • Both defending champs stayed alive, and the Walnut Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the final with wins in Thursday night’s opening round of the 2023 Tippah County Tournament.
The 105th county tourney was christened with a rare matchup of Pine Grove versus Ripley girls as the No. 4 and 5-seeds, and capped by the Tigers squaring off with Walnut as the bottom seed for the first time in decades.
Here’s how the first night inside the Ripley Event Center played out:
(G) Ripley 43, Pine Grove 37
The opening game proved to be the closest of the three on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers broke a 16-16 tie with a combined 16-0 run from the end of the second quarter into the first four minutes of the third to double up the Lady Panthers, 32-16.
Alorian Story scored on a pair of touches in the paint before Neveah Young drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 23-16 halftime lead. Story dropped another four points on layups in part of a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-ball from Emma Barkley to begin the second half.
Pine Grove senior Lana Rowland led a comeback effort scoring six in a row to finish off an 8-0 close to the period to trail 32-24 entering the fourth.
The Lady Panthers pulled within five after back-to-back buckets from Selah Jumper late in the fourth, but Ripley staved off the effort outscoring Pine Grove 5-4 over the final 1:14.
Story led the Lady Tigers with 19 points on 9 of 17 shooting and 13 rebounds. Point guard Paris Morgan added 13.
Rowland topped all scorers with 20 points and added eight rebounds. Jumper pitched in six points and nine boards.
The Lady Tigers advance to face Blue Mountain on Friday at 6:30 p.m in the semifinals.
(G) Walnut 72, Falkner 46
To much of the surprise of everyone, the Lady Eagles held their own and was lead 5-3 midway through the first quarter.
But star senior Madi Kate Vuncannon found her groove from there, going on a personal 6-0 and ending the quarter with her second 3-pointer for 11 first-quarter points and a 16-10 lead.
Vuncannon added 10 more points in a 12-3 run to open the second to create a 28-13 by the 5:05 mark. Falkner pieced together an 8-0 run, using a pair of baskets from Macari Chatman to pull within eight before Walnut freshman Allie Jackson buried a triple at the buzzer for a 39-28 lead at the break.
Jackson’s trey was the fourth of the first half from a Lady Wildcat freshman. Henlee Sisco buried two in the second, while Kaylee Estes connected on one in the first to help Walnut hold the 11-point lead.
The Lady Wildcats finished 8 of 25 (31%) from 3-point range for the game.
Both teams matched each other in the third, tying 11-11 in the period.
Walnut pulled away with a rout, outscoring the Lady Eagles 22-7 in the fourth.
Vuncannon padded the stat sheet with 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Sisco added 13 points and six rebounds.
Falkner had three players in double figures: Kyleigha Strickland had 11, Keshona Strickland 10, and Chatman 10.
The Lady Eagles continue to have the longest county tournament title drought with their last championship coming in 1990.
Walnut advances to Saturday’s final against the winner of Blue Mountain and Ripley.
(B) Ripley 69, Walnut 45
The Tigers set a season-high for points in a game using a potent 3-point attack from guards Lakin Cox and Elijah Edgeston.
Cox began the game 4 for 4 from deep and Edgeston added one at the buzzer for a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of play.
Tyler Rucker hit on a deep ball to open the second. Later, Edgeston added another pair in part of a 10-2 run to build a 19-point lead. Walnut drew the score to 34-21 by halftime.
After the break, the Wildcats made one last push, using a 10-2 run of their own behind two Drew Jackson 3-pointers to make it 38-31 with 4:35 left in the third. Ripley built back a 48-36 lead to end the period.
Edgeston put the Wildcats away with 15 of his game-high 30 points coming in the fourth. The senior was 12 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 10 from deep, and grabbed a game-best nine rebounds.
Cox finished 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and added 17 points in the win. As a team, Ripley shot 12 of 22 (54.5%) from 3-point range and was 49.1% from the field.
Walnut was 18 of 43 (41.9%) and 6 of 18 (33.3%) from three. Jackson led them with 14 points as the Wildcats extend the longest active county tournament drought to 30 years (1993).
The Tigers advance to Friday’s semifinals against Falkner, who they beat 74-45 in the finals last season.
