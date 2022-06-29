GREENSBORO, N.C. • Jackson Owen can officially proclaim that his effort behind the plate for the Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball team was as good as gold.
Owen was the recipient of the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award® from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
The Starkville native was the only catcher and one of just nine winners overall among NJCAA Division II affiliates. Owen is the first player in program history to earn a Gold Glove.
"This is a big honor for him," said Tigers head coach Richy Harrelson. "He's one of the hardest working players that we have. He's an unbelievable person. He'll be a great player for somebody at the next level."
Owen primarily served as Northeast's game two backstop throughout the regular season. However, he earned the starting nod during both of the Tigers' NJCAA Region 23 playoff matchups against Jones College.
He handled two of Northeast's most talented arms in that role in Mississippi State University transfer Jackson Conn and Colby Holcombe, who is ranked by Major League Baseball (MLB) as one of the top 200 prospects in the country ahead of its First-Year Player Draft.
Owen was one of the Tigers' most consistent defenders. He pieced together a .991 fielding percentage, which was third best among Northeast's everyday starters, with just two errors in 226 total chances.
The 5-10, 215-pounder flashed his arm frequently with 15 runners caught stealing. That was second most among all catchers in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC).
"This is amazing," Owen said. "Building a relationship with my pitchers and having that trust with everybody on the field means everything. It's nice to feel that the hard work has paid off. It shows that I have lots of potential. I'm going to keep working."
Owen's offensive production was not too shabby either. He topped the Tigers with 10 home runs and finished second on the team with a .360 batting average and .475 on-base percentage.
His 37 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 14 hit by pitches were all third best for Northeast. Owen added 40 total hits, including six doubles and one triple, plus a .703 slugging percentage.
Owen ended his inaugural campaign with the Tigers on a 16-game hitting streak that started on April 9 against East Central Community College. He belted six of his homers and drove in 25 runs during that sensational stretch.