TIPPAH • The 2020-2021 basketball season has looked quite different from other seasons, but that has not stopped some of Tippah County’s best players from reaching significant scoring milestones this season.
Walnut senior Claire Leak reached 1500 career points this past week, and was presented with a ball commemorating her achievements after the Lady Wildcat’s victory against Strayhorn on Tuesday. Leak, who is committed to play for Northwest Community College after this season, continues to be a steady force for a surging Lady Wildcats team, and is currently averaging 15.7 PPG this season.
Also this past week, Pine Grove junior Carson Rowland was presented with a ball celebrating him reaching 1000 career points earlier in the season. Rowland, who is currently averaging 18.4 PPG this season, has also been a big factor in the Pine Grove Panthers’ late season surge.