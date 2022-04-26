PINE GROVE/CALHOUN CITY • Pine Grove completed the sweep of Calhoun City on Saturday with a 16-2 win in Game 2 of the Class 2A first-round baseball playoff series.
It was the Panthers’ first series win in 2A after being a consistent 1A contender in recent years.
Pine Grove struck early with two runs on a RBI ground out by Tanner Pannell and a RBI double from Gehrig Shinall.
A Panther error gifted the Wildcats a run back in the bottom of the first, but Pine Grove extended its lead in the top of the second with RBI singles from Carson Rowland and Peyton Cornelius, followed by a RBI sac fly from Jacob Hopkins for the 5-1 lead.
That score remained intact after three scoreless frames, until the sixth, where Pine Grove tacked on four runs on just two hits – highlighted by a 2-run single from Brice Lindley.
The Panthers exploded for seven insurance runs in the seventh to add insult to injury for Calhoun City.
Pine Grove outhit the Wildcats 14-4 on Saturday and took advantage of six errors. Cornelius, Hopkins, Shinall, Lindley, Gabe Roberts and Coy Childs each had two hits. Both of Hopkins’ hits were doubles. Shinall and Brittan Fryar had the Panthers other two extra-base hits.
Hopkins earned the win on the mound as well, going the distance on just 93 pitches, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, nine strikeouts, and no walks.
Pine Grove’s offensive output on Saturday wasn’t on display the night before in Game 1, but managed enough run support for Cornelius in the 5-0 win.
The sophomore left-hander earned the complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts to just one walk, while allowing only three hits.
Shinall broke open the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a RBI sac bunt to score Hopkins. The good situational hitting continued in the fifth when Childs drove in Roberts with a sac fly for the 2-0 lead.
Pine Grove seized control in the sixth, where Hopkins scored on a wild pitch, followed by a 2-RBI triple from Roberts.
The Panthers (20-6) advance to face Eupora in the second round that begins on Thursday at home with a 6 p.m. start. Game 2 will be at Eupora on Friday at 6 p.m., with Game 3 set to come back to Pine Grove on Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.
Eupora (6-20) is coming off a sweep of Riverside in the first round.