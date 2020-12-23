PINE GROVE • The Pine Grove Lady Panthers welcomed the Walnut Lady Wildcats to town on Tuesday night and, in a game that featured career days for both Walnut’s Claire Leak and Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar, Walnut came out on top in the inter-county matchup 68-59.
Walnut got off to a hot start, opening up the game on a 10-3 scoring run before eventually opening up a double digit lead on the Lady Panthers well into the 2nd quarter. The Lady Wildcats stayed aggressive on the defensive end throughout the game, which put pressure on Pine Grove’s guards, but also led to foul trouble for Walnut. Pine Grove took advantage of the foul situation to get frequent trips to the free throw line, and along with some timely 3s from Lana Rowland and Madison Foster, ended the 1st half on a 13-1 scoring run to come within 1 of Walnut at 29-28. Fryar and Leak went point for point with 15 apiece going into the halftime break.
The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with Walnut starting on a 14-3 scoring run that included a pair of Leak three-pointers to open up a double digit lead. Foul trouble became an issue in the second half for Walnut, as Lady Wildcats head coach Jackie Vuncannon noted postgame.
“Pine Grove is a very scrappy team, and there were some foul calls that turned things. They were in a 1 and 1 situation early in the 3rd, shooting 2 free-throws with 3 minutes left in the 3rd, so we really had to keep putting the pressure on defensively, but also be mindful of the fouling situation.”
Walnut managed enough stops late in the game to prevent a Pine Grove comeback, despite the advantage the Lady Panthers had at the line. Fryar scored 14 of her 37 total points in the 4th quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lady Panthers and a career day from Leak, who finished with 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals.