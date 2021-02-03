BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to Blue Mountain on Friday for an inter-county matchup. The road teams took care of business on this night, with the Panthers winning 68-39 while the Lady Panthers got the 57-47 win over Blue Mountain.
(G) Pine Grove 57 – Blue Mountain 47
The Lady Panthers came up with a hard fought win against the Lady Cougars 57-47, after holding off a late Blue Mountain surge.
Pine Grove and Blue Mountain went nearly basket for basket in the 1st half. Blue Mountain used aggressive on-ball defense to force turnovers, as well as an advantage on the offense glass to get 2nd chance points. Pine Grove’s off-ball motion on offense gave them enough good shots to hold a 1-point advantage at halftime.
A Lana Rowland 3-pointer in the 3rd quarter sparked a 13-0 run for Pine Grove, who used this run to outscore Blue Mountain 19-4 in the 3rd and take a 43-26 lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Cougars didn’t go away, starting the 4th quarter on an 11-3 run to get back within 9. Blue Mountain’s late rally came up short, however, as the Lady Panthers were able to convert enough late possessions on offense to maintain the lead and get the 57-47 victory.
Kenzie Miller led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, while Rowland chipped in 16 points, with 14 of those coming in the 2nd half. Saniyah Cook led the Lady Cougars with 14 points.
(B) Pine Grove 68 – Blue Mountain 39
The Panthers used a 30 point performance from Carson Rowland to propel Pine Grove past Blue Mountain 68-39.
The Panthers got off to a hot start, outscoring Blue Mountain 34-14 in the first half, aided by a 21 point first half from Rowland. The Panthers kept up the pressure in the 3rd quarter, not allowing the Cougars to get any late momentum while extending their lead. Pine Grove came out on top in the inter-county matchup 68-39.
Rowland led the Panthers in scoring with 30, while Rodney Morgan and Chevy White led the Cougars with 11 and 10 points respectively.
With this win, the Panthers keep their post Christmas break momentum going, having won 9 of their last 12 contests en route to the end of the regular season.