PINE GROVE • Pine Grove had its chance for a knockout blow early on Saturday, and it didn’t miss.
The Panthers scored five runs in the first inning as they batted around, making way for a bounceback 11-1 win in five innings over New Site to split the first Division 1-2A series of the season.
It was quite the opposite of what happened in the 3-2 loss to the Royals on Tuesday, Feb. 28, where the Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first and managed just one run on a hit-by-pitch. Three of Pine Grove’s seven hits in the game were the first three batters, and after that, the bats went cold.
“We were real disappointed Tuesday. We didn’t have a real good approaches. I think we ended up striking out 12 times on Tuesday night,” Pine Grove head coach Matt King said following Saturday’s win. “… Today, we had a different mentality. Sometimes all it takes is busting through once or twice and it kind of gets it going. We got on them early and we kind of settled in.”
Pine Grove led 3-0 before the first out was recorded in the first. Senior catcher Gabe Roberts roped a 2-RBI double to centerfield before Tanner Pannell scored him on a single in the next at-bat. The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs, where Lane Mauney and Mack Stegall executed situational baseball to pick up RBIs for the 5-0 lead.
The cushion was all that was needed for Pine Grove starting pitcher Gehrig Shinall.
The right-handed junior took the loss on Tuesday, when he gave up the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh.
But Shinall found redemption against the Royals’ lineup on Saturday, tossing all five innings, allowing just one run on one hit, and striking out seven to just two walks given up.
“I thought he got a lot better as the game went on,” King said of Shinall. “We’re still really early in the season. You know, you’re playing division (games) in the last week of February and early March. It’s still really early, so he hasn’t thrown just a ton. I think he got to settle in and start feeling good.”
New Site plated its only run in the third when a leadoff walk was followed by a one-out single, setting up a RBI sac fly by Landon Stanley to cut the lead to 5-1.
The Panthers added five runs in the fourth behind a 2-RBI single from Shinall, a sac fly from Stegall, a run-scoring single from Talen Wilkerson.
Shinall ended the game with a RBI double in the fifth to score Roberts, who led off with his second double of the game.
Roberts, Shinall and sophomore Brittan Fryar each led with two hits apiece. The Panthers tallied 11 hits for what King called their “best offensive performance of the season.”
Shinall led with 3 RBIs, followed by two each from Roberts and Stegall.
Pine Grove lost 6-0 to West Union later on Saturday to fall to 4-2 on the season.
