STRAYHORN – Pine Grove began the 2023 postseason on the road, but treated itself as if it were home on Monday night.
The Panthers settled in with a five-run first inning to spring them past Strayhorn 9-4 in Game 1 of the Class 2A first-round playoff matchup.
Gehrig Shinall set the stage with a one-out, 3-run home run in the top of the first to provide the early blow to the Mustangs. Eighth grader Talen Wilkerson later followed it up with a two-out, RBI single to score Lane Mauney. On Wilkerson’s hit, an error in the field allowed Brittan Fryar to score all the way from first base for the 5-0 lead.
Strayhorn got on the board in the third, scoring two runs on a Pine Grove error.
The Panthers answered with a pair of runs in the fifth on back-to-back solo home runs from Peyton Cornelius and Mauney for a 7-2 lead.
Tanner Pannell added another run to the lead in the sixth with his RBI single. Strayhorn notched two runs in the bottom of the inning, before Wilkerson picked up his second RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Pine Grove collected 10 hits, led by three from Wilkerson, including a double in the fourth. Fryar joined him with multiple hits on the night.
On the mound, Pannell grabbed the win with his five-inning performance, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking one. Shinall pitched the final two innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.
The trio of Mauney, Pannell and Shinall all are tied with four homers apiece on the season. The Panthers have 18 long balls on the season. Cornelius added his third with his solo shot in the fifth.
Pine Grove returns home on Friday looking for the sweep at 6 p.m. If needed, Game 3 will return to Strayhorn on Saturday.
The winner of the series advances to the second round, where they catch the winner of Bruce and Nanih Waiya.
