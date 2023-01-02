BOONEVILLE • Pine Grove came in to Thursday night’s contest having mastered winning low-scoring games.
The Panthers average just 54.1 points per game, but flew past that mark in an offensive breakout to outpace Noxubee County, 77-63.
The 77 points is a season-best and the most they've scored since pouring in 64 in the season-opening win against Mooreville.
Pine Grove (11-5) shot 57% from the field, including a 9 of 18 clip from 3-point range.
“We just knocked down shots,” Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker said. “We’ve been trying to loosen up a little bit offensively. Early on in the year, we turned the ball over so much, so we were afraid to play faster. We know we can’t win many ball games in the 40s and 50s, so we tried to loosen them up because we’ve got many guys that can knock down shots.”
The Panthers were led in all aspects by senior forward Jamas Cox, who totaled 23 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the win.
Cox got going early and scored 17 in the first half as the game flow moved back and forth.
“It was big for him,” Walker said. “I’ve been on him about being prepared, being in shape, being ready to go. Some of these big ball games we’ve had earlier in the year, he didn’t quite show up like we needed Jamas to show up. So I’ve been hard on him about it. He’s got to lead us regardless of who we are playing. I thought he did a really good job tonight of responding to that.”
Cox’s last basket of the first half came on an offensive rebound putback with 2:30 left in the second quarter to give Pine Grove a 37-28 lead. Noxubee County answered with a 3-pointer on the other end before Keaton Wilkerson drilled back-to-back treys and Ty Seawright scored on a layup to extend the Panthers’ lead out to 14 in the final minutes.
Pine Grove led 45-33 at the break.
The Tigers wouldn’t go away, though. In the third, an athletic Noxubee group jumped into a 2-3 zone and extended the pressure to the Panthers’ offense, who turned the ball over at a high rate with the change in defenses, leading to a 14-4 run to start the period and cutting their lead to 49-47 in just over four minutes of action.
Walker called a timeout at that point and his team responded, breaking down the zone look to finish the quarter on a 13-2 run, highlighted a running one-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jack Hudson for a 62-49 lead.
Hudson finished the game with 21 points on 5 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc.
“A lot of times they need just need to take a breath. There’s nothing that’s said in the timeout, we just know what to do and we’ve got to stop ourselves, have a little reality check, and get back to what was working,” said Walker.
Wilkerson dropped 13 points, while Hayden Holcomb added 10.
On Friday
(G) Kossuth 56, Pine Grove 20: The Lady Aggies knocked down 14 3-pointers to send this one into a route at the Booneville Christmas Classic. Anna Greene led them with 19, followed by 15 from Dacy Kate Marsh.
Bella Fryar and Selah Jumper scored six points apiece the loss.
The Lady Panthers (2-12) have lost seven in a row.
(B) West Point 67, Pine Grove 45: A slow start for the Panthers proved too much to overcome. West Point held a 25-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Pine Grove shot just 35% from the floor. Wilkerson knocked down three of the team’s six 3-pointers for a team-high 13 points.
The Panthers close out the 2022 portion of their schedule with an 11-6 record.
