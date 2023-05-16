PINE GROVE – Pine Grove’s season came to an end after East Webster completed the sweep of the Class 2A third-round baseball playoff series with a 9-3 win on Friday night.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first on a 3-run homer and back-to-back doubles to score another run. East Webster chased Pine Grove starter Tanner Pannell after facing five batters and saw Gehrig Shinall the rest of the way.
Shinall settled in to quite the East Webster offense until the top of the sixth where a RBI groundout and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to cross.
The Wolverines added insult to injury with a pair of homers in the seventh to go up 9-0 before
Pine Grove responded with three runs in their final plate appearance as Brittan Fryar and Coy Childs each scored on errors. Peyton Cornelius drew a bases-loaded walk to score Talen Wilkerson for the third run.
The Panthers mustered just three hits and struck out nine times to East Webster’s Jordan Gaskin, who pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win.
The Wolverines belted nine hits, including three homers and five total extra-base hits. Briceton Johnson had two of the home runs. Carson Norwood had the other plus a double.
East Webster advances to the 1A North final, where they’ll see defending 2A champs, East Union.
Pine Grove finishes its season at 19-12 and in the third round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
Game 1 marathon ends in extra innings
A game that began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday didn’t end until nearly 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 24-hour whirlwind was set in motion due to a cell of bad weather that moved into the Maben area during the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday, forcing a postponement of play until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 6-6 when the contest was delayed. The Panthers only had one hit after play resumed – a one-out single from Lane Mauney in the top of the 11th. The Wolverines pressed the issue however, forcing the Pine Grove pitching staff to work around runners on the base paths in every inning, and it finally bit them as East Webster’s Carson Norwood delivered a walk-off RBI single for the 7-6 win.
Mauney jumpstarted the Panthers with a first-inning grand slam for a 4-0 lead on the road. The Wolverines responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame on a Pine Grove error to cut the deficit in half.
Brittan Fryar had a RBI single and Tanner Pannell scored on a double play to make it 6-2 in the third.
Pine Grove had just three hits from the fourth inning on. East Webster had eight hits over 11 innings and were aided by seven errors made by the Panthers. Of the seven runs given up, just one was an earned run by the Pine Grove pitching staff that used a combination of five pitchers over the course of two days.
