rip-2023-05-17-sport-pg-bsb-1

Pine Grove senior Gabe Roberts had one of the team's three hits in a 9-3 loss to East Webster in Game 2 of the Class 2A third-round baseball playoff series. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

PINE GROVE – Pine Grove’s season came to an end after East Webster completed the sweep of the Class 2A third-round baseball playoff series with a 9-3 win on Friday night.

