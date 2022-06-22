INGOMAR • For the second straight year, Pine Grove leaves as Ingomar’s Boys Basketball Summer Tournament as champions.
The defending Class 2A state champions positioned themselves as the top seed out of Pool A in play on Monday through Wednesday of last week. As the highest seed, the Panthers took down in country rivals Walnut, Blue Mountain, Hamilton and Blue Mountain again in the championship game on Thursday.
The prize for winning the tournament is a new set of uniforms for the winning program.
Here’s how the final day of the tournament played out:
Falkner 47, Delta Academy B 11
The Eagles simply overpowered the MAIS 2A junior varsity squad.
Darren Binkley scored eight points in the first quarter as Falkner raced out to a 15-7 lead. The Eagles held the Raiders scoreless in the second period as Chris Nunley poured in eight straight points in part of a 12-0 quarter for a 27-7 lead at the break.
Nunley finished with 15 points and Gavin Wooley added 10 points in the blowout.
Walnut 33, Delta Academy A 32
This game was the most drama-filled of the entire day. A chippy contest led to tempers flaring throughout, but Walnut prevailed with the win when Jack Leak split a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left in the game for the game-winning point.
It was a scrappy comeback effort from the Wildcats, who seemed lethargic out of the gates, allowing Delta to build a 12-4 lead to start the first quarter. A quick 6-0 run ended the first on a high note but Walnut handed the momentum right back to the Raiders to start the second, where a 9-0 run sized an 11-point deficit for the Wildcats. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin Watson and Drew Jackson, again, placed Walnut right back into the game, trailing 22-16 at the half.
Chalybeate eighth grader Logan Wilbanks led the team with 11 points – nine coming in the second half. Wilbanks’ 3-ball with 3:24 left in the fourth tied the game at 28-28 and sparked a 7-0 run, capped by another bucket from the young guard for the 32-28 lead.
A pair of turnovers led the easy transition points for the Raiders to knot the game in the final two minutes before Leak’s free throw proved to be the difference and eliminated Delta from the tournament. Leak finished seven points.
Houlka 36, Falkner 30
Like Walnut, Falkner found itself in a hole in its second contest of the day. But this one was insurmountable.
The Eagles, who trailed 15-12 at the half, allowed Houlka to go on a 14-2 run across the six-minute third quarter and dug a 28-14 deficit heading into the final period.
Houlka’s lead was as big as 17 at the start of the fourth before the duo of Binkley and Nunley kicked in a valiant comeback attempt. The two combined for a 14-2 run to cut the lead to five with just over a minute left. Houlka sealed the win at the charity stripe in the final minute to eliminate Falkner from the tournament.
Nunley led again with his 14 points. Binkley added nine in the loss.
Pine Grove 46, Walnut 21
A competitive first quarter quickly turned into a rout as Pine Grove took the floor for its first action on Thursday.
Jackson kept Walnut in it early, scoring all eight of the team’s points, including a 3-pointer that gave them a brief lead before Pine Grove’s Jack Hudson scored on a layup at the buzzer for the 9-8 lead.
Jamas Cox sparked a dominant second period with eight points as the Panthers outpaced Walnut 14-4 in the quarter.
Walnut was held to just three field goals in the second half.
Hudson finished with a game-high 13 points to help send the Wildcats packing out of the tournament.
Blue Mountain 45, Ingomar B 32
In the Cougars’ first action of the day, the No. 2 seed out of Pool B had little trouble with the Falcons’ B Team. Blue Mountain pounded the smaller Ingomar team and built a 17-0 lead before the Falcons’ first basket coming with 4:24 left in the second quarter.
Quitting wasn’t an option for the young Ingomar team, who fought back to within eight before the Cougars carried a 21-11 lead in the half.
Blue Mountain outscored Ingomar 10-2 in the third to put the game away.
Jacob Hamblin dropped 18 points, using his 6-foot-6 frame to maneuver around the basket with ease. Keshun Tyler added 14.
Pine Grove 51, Blue Mountain 28
As the day moved into the double-elimination portion of the bracket, the two Tippah County teams squared off, with the winner in the driver’s seat to win the whole thing.
Pine Grove gave Blue Mountain a dose of its own medicine that it had dished out earlier with a hot start. The Panthers were up 10-0 in a blink of an eye as Ty Seawright scored six straight points – all in the paint. His layup with 21 seconds left in the first gave Pine Grove a 16-3 lead heading into into the second, where the Panthers closed the half on a 15-0 run for a commanding 33-7 halftime lead.
Seawright led with his 14 points, followed by 10 points apiece from Hudson, Hayden Holcomb and Brittan Fryar.
Hamblin led the Cougars with 8.
Blue Mountain 35, Houlka 31
Facing elimination, Blue Mountain edged out a nice win over an athletic Houlka team.
With the fresher legs, the Cougars stormed out to a 12-4 lead in the first, and a 20-10 lead at the half behind Tyler, who scored 9 of 14 points in the first half.
The 10-point lead remained firm until the Wildcats caught a second wind in the final half. An 8-2 Houlka run starting midway through the fourth had dwindled Blue Mountain’s lead to 32-29 with 54 seconds left. Tyler split a pair of free throws and Houlka responded with a layup on the other end to cut it to two with 21 ticks left. A basket from Hamblin on Blue Mountain’s next possession closed out the win and kept the Cougars in the chase for the tournament.
Pine Grove 36, Hamilton 27
The Panthers’ stiffest test came against a Hamilton team that had looked the part throughout the day on Thursday.
A 6-2 start from the Lions was answered with layups from Fryar and Cox to tie things at 6-6 at the end of the first.
Eight combined 3-pointers between the two teams through the second and third quarters had both squads trading blows before Pine Grove leaked out with a 30-25 by the third quarter’s end.
Hamilton ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as the Panthers picked up the defensive intensity, allowing just one field goal in the final period as Seawright scored four and Hudson added a basket to win the quarter 6-2.
Hudson led with 12, while Seawright added 10.
Blue Mountain 28, Hamilton 21
Hamilton immediately turned around to face Blue Mountain with both teams facing elimination and with a spot in the championship on the line.
Gassed, the Lions let Blue Mountain sneak out to a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter after Tyler, Javari Hall and Dakota Hayles each had a pair of baskets.
Both teams slogged through the rest of the contest, but Hamblin was the key difference in the second half, where he scored the final nine points of the game for the Cougars to send them into the finals. Hall added 7 and Tyler 6 in the win.
Pine Grove 31, Blue Mountain 22
Blue Mountain put up a much better fight in the second go-around against the Panthers, but the six-man rotation wore down over the course of the first half to allow Pine Grove the chance to stack a 19-10 lead at the half.
Leading by 11 at the end of the third, Keaton Wilkerson drilled his second 3-pointer of the game to spark a quick 6-0 run to start the fourth for a 31-14 lead.
Blue Mountain finished the game on an 8-0 run, with Hayles scoring the first four points.
Holcomb led the Panthers with 9 points in the title game followed by 7 from Seawright.
Tyler scored a team-high 8 for the Cougars.