Pine Grove's Tanner Pannell gets a lead from second base as New Site's Troy Taylor works behind him following a double in the second inning. Pannell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the fifth inning in an 11-0 win over New Site on Friday.
NEW SITE • Pine Grove completed its first Division 1-2A sweep on the road on Friday.
The Panthers made light work of an overmatched New Site squad, securing an 11-0 win in five innings over the Royals to improve to 2-1 in division play.
Pine Grove (5-2) defeated New Site 14-2 in five innings on Thursday.
The carryover into Friday’s contest lacked focus at the plate, as the Panthers flew out four times in the first two innings – three of those never leaving the infield.
Then, New Site starter Landon Stanley struck out the side in the third to keep the contest scoreless.
Finally, the Panthers came alive in the fourth, where they sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on four hits, one error and two hit-by-pitches. After the first two batters reached, an error on a swinging bunt scored Gabe Roberts for a 1-0 lead.
Tanner Pannell then grounded into a fielder’s choice to the New Site first baseman, who instead of taking the easy out at first, decided to throw home but it was too late to catch Brice Lindley for a 2-0 lead.
Later in the frame, a 2-RBI double from Jacob King led to a RBI singles from Brittan Fryar and Lindley. Carson Rowland added a RBI on a groundout to short.
In the fifth, Tanner Pannell provided some fireworks with a leadoff solo home run over the right field fence to stretch the lead to 8-0. Jacob Hopkins scored Jack Hudson on a RBI double, before Roberts provided the nail in the coffin with a 2-run single for the 11-run advantage.
Hopkins went the distance on the mound, needing just 59 pitches, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.
Pannell notched two of the Panthers’ four extra-base hits with his double in the second and homer in the fifth. His two RBIs matched Roberts for a team-high. Lindley went 2 for 4 at the plate, where the Panthers collected 10 hits.