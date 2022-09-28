Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
HOLLY SPRINGS – In its final non-division matchup, Walnut continued their struggles on the road, marking a second straight loss on the season.
The Wildcats saw Marshall Academy race out to a huge halftime lead, and the Patriots coasted in for a 36-16 win on Friday night.
Marshall Academy displayed a balanced offense – particularly in the first quarter. The Patriots opened the scoring with a 7-play, 73-yard drive on their opening drive, capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass for the 7-0 lead.
Then, the rushing attack took shape, as Marshall scored two more times in the first on rushes of 58 and 4 yards for a 21-0 lead heading into the second period.
Another 9-yard TD pass and a 2-yard rushing score in the second marked a 36-0 lead at the break for the home team.
Walnut (3-2) showed signs of life in the second half, where on their first offensive play, fullback Zyler Clifton took a carry 80 yards to the house and Austin Watson added the two-point conversion attempt.
Later in the fourth, Adrian Palmer and wideout Jack Leak connected on a 3-yard TD pass. Palmer then found Clifton for the two-point try for the final points of the game.
The Wildcats were outgained 355 to 183 in total offense, including a 233-143 disadvantage in the rushing department, where they missed sophomore standout Kemarrian Gray, who sat out due to an injury suffered in the loss to Biggersville.
Clifton had 129 of the team’s rushing output on 12 carries.
Defensively, Watson led the team with seven tackles, followed by six stops from Cayden Armstrong. Senior linebacker C.J. Adams had five tackles, including a team-high three tackles-for-loss.
The Wildcats will look to end their recent skid, but it won’t come easy as the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school Baldwyn visits Walnut on Friday to begin Division 1-2A play and take part in the homecoming contest.
Baldwyn (4-1) is on a four-game win streak and averaging 46.5 points per game across that stretch. The Bearcats are 21-3 all time against Walnut, whose last win in the series came back in 1998.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR
ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI...
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&