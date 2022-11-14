BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Cross Country will be sending its two stars to the 43rd Annual Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 18, set to be held in Tallahassee, Fla.
Catherine Truemper is coming off a season that saw her dominate the field in most races as a freshman, including a win at the 2022 Topper Trails Classic in October, along with a stellar showing at the SSAC Championship where she ran a personal best of 18:38 to garner fourth place. The mark was the best 5K produced in female history at BMCU.
Will Porter's ticket to Nationals also came at the SSAC 8K Championship, where he crossed in fifth place in a time of 26:41. He also won the 2022 Topper Trails title on his home course in October.
"Catherine has worked extremely hard to qualify," BMCU women's head coach Phillip Laney said. "It's the biggest race of her career thus far, and I know she will compete at the highest level. I'm so happy for her and all she has accomplished this season."
Truemper will start her 5K race at Apalachee Regional Park with an 8:30 a.m. CST gun time.
"Will has been a great leader for our team this season," BMCU men's head coach Kristi Robbins said. "There is never a race where he doesn't give everything he has. It's been a great season for him, and I can't wait to see him compete on the big stage."
Porter will take off at 7:30 a.m. CST at the Apalachee Regional Park.
For full coverage of the 2022 NAIA Nationals, see the visitor's guide at naia.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.