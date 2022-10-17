Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
HICKORY FLAT – Ingomar has finally slain its dragon.
For the third-straight year, the Lady Falcons faced Hickory Flat in the Class 1A volleyball North final. This time they won, taking a 3-1 decision (26-24, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23) on Monday night.
Ingomar will face Resurrection Catholic for the state championship at 11 a.m. Friday at Mississippi State University.
Ingomar (24-2) beat the Lady Rebels (20-12), who won last year’s state title, for the first time in the program’s four-year history.
“They’re the dragon, and tonight we finally slayed the dragon,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said.
The chief slayer was outside hitter Macie Phifer, a sophomore who’s been with this program from the start. She notched 32 kills, including a dozen in the fourth set.
Phifer committed a net violation to put Hickory Flat ahead 23-22, but she responded with a pair of kills, the latter coming off a Lindsey Dillard set to clinch the match.
“I told Lindsey, ‘Give me the ball. I’m going to do what I have to do with it,’” Phifer said. “I had that in my mind. I wasn’t going to let anybody change that.”
The opening set was tight, with the teams never separated by more than three points. The Lady Rebels led 24-23, but a service error and a hitting errors helped Ingomar pull it out.
Hickory Flat found its rhythm in the second set behind middle hitter Camri Westmoreland. She recorded four of her nine kills in that set.
It was at such a point that Ingomar has often become timid. But the Lady Falcons raced to an early lead in set 3, and a 6-0 run – highlighted by four Phifer kills – opened up a 22-8 lead.
“Second (set) we came out and were kind of the Ingomar of the past, of not being able to keep momentum and play well when we had it,” Wilbanks said. “I’m glad that we finally responded and finally closed the deal.”
Ingomar raced to a 6-1 in the fourth set, but Hickory Flat rallied to tie it 13-13. Then Phifer hammered home five kills to put Ingomar ahead 19-15 before the Lady Rebels clawed back to take a 21-20 lead.
“Fourth set we got momentum and more energy, and we came out there and hung with them,” Hickory Flat coach Adam Mauney said “We just made small errors that you just can’t make this time of year.”
