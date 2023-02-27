HICKORY FLAT • Pine Grove slugged its way to a 10-2 victory over Hickory Flat on Thursday night.
Fully stocked with its roster for the first time all season, the Panthers collected 12 hits, recording a base knock in all but two innings, where they drew a walk in the second and the sixth but failed to do much else in those frames.
The Panthers (3-0) struck first in the top of the first after Coy Childs led off with a single and scored quickly thereafter on a Hickory Flat error. The mishap plus a pair of walks loaded the bases with no outs but Hickory Flat starter Gavin Foley squeaked out of trouble with three straight outs that never left the infield.
The Rebels (1-3) loaded the bases in their first stint at the dish, where three consecutive walks – the last by Bradford Hopper – resulted in a tie game at 1-1.
Foley and his counterpart – Pine Grove eighth grader Talen Wilkerson – both settled in over the next two innings before Foley found issues in the fourth, hitting a pair of Panthers to help load the bases with two outs. A high fly ball in the infield fell harmlessly to the ground, allowing Pine Grove to seize the momentum with two runs for a 3-1 lead.
Pine Grove’s Tanner Pannell entered for Wilkerson on the mound in the bottom of the fourth and performed admirably. The junior finished the game, throwing the final four innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits, five strikeouts and one walk. Wilkerson picked up the win in his three innings, allowing one run on one hit, five strikeouts and four walks.
Pannell started his outing by retiring the Rebels in order.
Pine Grove added the cushion in the fifth, scoring six runs on five hits and four walks to make it a 9-1 game.
Senior catcher Gabe Roberts put a bow on the win with a solo home run in the seventh.
Roberts’ homer was one of three extra-base hits for the Panthers, who had a pair of doubles from Gehrig Shinall and Lane Mauney.
Leadoff man Coy Childs was 3 for 4 with a RBI and three runs scored. Shinall was 3 for 5 with a RBI as well. Pannell was the only other Panther with multiple hits.
Roberts, Peyton Cornelius and Brittan Fryar each had 2 RBIs.
Hickory Flat was led by Hunter Davis, who recorded two of the Rebels’ three hits. Logan King had a RBI infield single in the seventh.
