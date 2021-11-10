PINE GROVE - The Panthers and Lady Panthers of Pine Grove welcomed a full house of supporters to watch Pine Grove's first home game of the 2021 season, as they took on Mooreville. The Lady Panthers lost to Mooreville 53-41, while the Panthers won their game 79-47.
(G) Mooreville 53 - Pine Grove 41
The season opener did not go the way the Lady Panthers envisioned, as a blow for blow first-half turned Mooreville's way late en route to a 53-41 win.
The first quarter was a defensive battle for both teams, with a 6-4 score on the board in Mooreville's favor at the end of the quarter. Both teams picked up offensive momentum in the second quarter, as a dozen first-half points from Ellie Fryar chopped Mooreville's lead down to 21-20 at halftime.
Turnovers proved to be the deciding factor in Pine Grove's troubles on the night, as 15 total turnovers for the game gave Mooreville plenty of chances to extend a once slim lead into double figures. Mooreville outscored Pine Grove 16-7 in the third quarter, providing them all the cushion they needed for the eventual 53-41 victory.
Fryar led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, while Lana Rowland chipped in 10.
(B) Pine Grove 79 - Mooreville 47
Any lingering bad feelings in the building from the fans after the girls' game quickly went away after the boys' game, as the Panthers handled Mooreville 79-47.
After a first-quarter that saw Pine Grove pick up a slim 16-15 lead, the Panthers poured it on in the second quarter, outscoring Mooreville 26-7 behind scoring outbursts from Keaton Wilkerson, Carson Rowland, and Jack Hudson, who had fourteen, eleven, and nine points in the first half respectively.
The Panthers continued to play high-scoring, low-turnover ball well into the second-half, as a 22-7 third quarter for the Panthers put the game well out of reach. The Panthers committed only three turnovers for the entire game, highlighting the chemistry the team has developed throughout past seasons.
Wilkerson led all scorers with 23 points, while also picking up six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Hudson, Rowland, and Hayden Holcomb all finished in double-figures as well, finishing the game with 16, 15, and 12 points respectively.