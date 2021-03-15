BOONEVILLE • The Pine Grove Panthers traveled to Booneville on Tuesday to compete against New Site in the Booneville Spring Break Tournament. Despite falling behind 6-0 at one point, the Panthers rallied to defeat New Site 10-9, walking off when a HBP drove in a Panther run in the final inning.
New Site jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning after a walk and a sac fly drove in a run apiece. New Site extended that lead to 6-0 after a big 4th inning that saw a triple and a double drive in 4 runs. Pine Grove responded in the bottom of the 4th, as a 5 run inning got the Panthers right back into the game. Gunnar Kirkman and DJ Smith drove in 3 runs off of a double apiece, Jacob Hopkins drove in a run off of a single, and a Terrell Boyd sac-fly scored another.
Pine Grove took the lead in the next inning, as a Cooper Reinhart leadoff double set up Smith to drive in the tying run. A Brice Lindley double drove in 2 more runs to give Pine Grove an 8-6 lead at the end of the 5th. New Site tied the game back up in the top of the 6th with a pair of runs before retaking the lead in the top of the 7th to give Pine Grove a 9-8 deficit to overcome in the final inning.
Pine Grove’s disciplined approach at the plate in the bottom of the 7th paid off, as 3 walks and a HBP set up Gehrig Shinall with a tied game, bases loaded, and only 1 out. Shinall took a pitch to the shoulder to win the game for Pine Grove, completing the comeback and giving the Panthers the 10-9 victory. Reinhart went 3 of 4 with a double, while Kirkman, Smith, and Lindley all had multiple RBI’s.