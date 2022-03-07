HICKORY FLAT • Fresh off a basketball state championship, Pine Grove wasted little time keeping its winning ways alive, but this time on the diamond.
The Panthers scored nine-unanswered runs to fight back from a 5-0 deficit to top Hickory Flat in non-division baseball action on Saturday.
Brice Lindley drew the start on the mound for Pine Grove, and had a perfect first inning, striking out the side.
But in the second, the Rebels got the bats going against Lindley. Hickory Flat’s Logan King drove in Alex Tatum on a RBI single, then a Pine Grove error added another run with just one out. Later in the frame, Bradford Hopper, Hunter Davis and Eli Brown each added a RBI on a base hit for a 5-0 lead.
Pine Grove responded by plating three in the top of the third, using RBI singles from Saltillo transfer Gabe Roberts, and Lindley. Gehrig Shinall scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 5-3.
Jack Hudson took over for Lindley in relief and picked up the win, pitching one inning, allowing no runs on one hit, one strikeout and one walk.
The Panthers took the lead for good in the fourth as a two-out rally sparked a flurry of runs. After back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning, Pine Grove reeled off five hits as Roberts, Lindley, Shinall and Tanner Pannell each picked up a RBI for an 8-5 lead.
A Hickory Flat error in the sixth tacked on to the Panthers’ lead.
Roberts led an 11-hit effort from Pine Grove, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks and three runs scored. Roberts had one of just two extra-base hits for the Panthers with his RBI double in the fourth. Freshman Coy Childs tripled in the fifth.
Shinall and Lindley each went 2 for 4 at the dish, with the latter picking up two RBIs and the former adding two runs scored.
The Rebels (3-3) had seven hits in the game, led by King, who was 2 for 4 with the team’s only extra-base hit on a double in the seventh. King picked up the loss on the mound, throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned), on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Division opener
Pine Grove scheduled Hickory Flat for a game early Saturday, needing at-bats, due to an important Division 1-2A opener at Belmont later that night.
The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) fell to the Cardinals, 9-1, as multiple starters are getting back into the swing of things after a long basketball postseason run.
Belmont’s Luis Cano showed signs of dominance, picking up the win with 12 strikeouts to just three walks in six innings of work. Cano allowed just one run on three hits to the Panthers.
Pine Grove’s Jacob Hopkins fought some bad luck, taking the loss in 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking one.
Pannell had two of Pine Grove’s four hits, including the only extra-base hit with a double to lead off the seventh.
Shinall drove in the Panthers’ only run with a RBI groundout to score Roberts in the fourth.