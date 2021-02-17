BOONEVILLE • The Division 1-1A Tournament took place at Booneville High School last week, with Blue Mountain, Falkner, and Pine Grove making the trip to compete in the boys’ and girls’ brackets. The Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers made it the farthest, both losing to Biggersville in the title game, while the Blue Mountain Cougars and Lady Cougars picked up wins in their respective consolation games against Jumpertown.
The tournament kicked off on Tuesday with the Lady Cougars picking up a convincing 62-22 win against Thrasher, and in the process both setting up a Thursday game against Biggersville, as well as clinching a 1A playoff spot. The Falkner Lady Eagles were not as fortunate, as a 71-33 loss to Jumpertown in Tuesday’s next contest ended their season. Tuesday’s final contest saw the Blue Mountain Cougars pick up an extremely hard fought 52-48 win against a determined Falkner team, bringing the Eagles’ season to an end.
Neither of Blue Mountain’s teams were afforded much opportunity to rest, as Thursday’s slate of games opened with the Cougars and Lady Cougars taking on eventual 1-1A champion Biggersville. Biggersville came out on top in both games, with their girls winning 67-54 while the boys won 80-45, sending Blue Mountain to the consolation games.
Thursday’s final games of the day saw the Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers take on Jumpertown. The Lady Panthers overcame a 10 point 4th quarter deficit to take down Jumpertown 60-50, setting up a finals contest against Biggersville. Pine Grove’s boys team also took care of business, taking down Jumpertown 68-57 to cement their place in the finals.
Before Friday’s title games took place, the Cougars and Lady Cougars took on Jumpertown in a pair of consolation games to determine seeding for the 1A playoffs. The Lady Cougars took down Jumpertown 51-43, earning them 1-1A’s 3 seed and a 1st round matchup at Coffeeville. The Cougars also earned a 3 seed, taking down Jumpertown 50-26 to set up a 1st round matchup at Okolona.
The 1-1A title games pitting the Panthers and Lady Panthers against Biggersville both narrowly went Biggersville’s way. A late Lady Panther run was not enough to overcome the Lady Lions, who took the title game 62-55. Pine Grove was unable to take the trophy on the boys’ side as well, as the Panthers fell to Biggersville 48-45. Both the girls and boys teams for Pine Grove will host Houlka in 1st round 1A playoff matchups.