The MHSAA has released the seven-class realignment that will take effect in the 2023-24 school year, where Pine Grove will move back down to Class 1A after spending the past two years in 2A for the first time in the school’s history.
The MHSAA voted in April to approve a seventh classification. Classes 7A, 6A and 5A consist of 24 schools apiece. There are 40 schools in 4A, 41 in 3A, 40 in 2A and 50 in 1A.
The MHSAA previously added a sixth classification in 2009.
On the same day, the MHSAA approved a proposal that while going through the biennial reclassification process, the MHSAA will no longer count seniors as part of a school’s enrollment total – only grades 9 through 11.
Of the Daily Journal’s coverage area, three schools made the jump to the new 7A classification: Tupelo, Starkville and Oxford.
Besides those three, eight other schools from the Journal’s area will move up in classification. Saltillo will be the area’s lone 6A team; Corinth and Pontotoc will join 5A; Amory will bump to 4A; Belmont and East Webster will enter 3A; and Hamilton, Hatley and Ingomar will be in 2A.
Pine Grove is one of six schools to drop down a class, including: Mooreville to 3A, Hatley to 2A, and then Baldwyn, Myrtle and Potts Camp to 1A.
Here’s the number of students reported by Benton and Tippah County schools:
- Ripley (4A): 359
- Walnut (2A): 181
- Pine Grove (1A): 151
- Hickory Flat (1A): 119
- Falkner (1A): 111
- Ashland (1A): 97
- Blue Mountain (1A): 65
The cutoff number was 156 for 1A; 221 for 2A; 342 for 3A; 499 for 4A; 690 for 5A; and 944 for 6A.
For division breakdowns in each sport visit www.misshsaa.com
High school sports reporter & digital producer
Dillon covers high school sports.
