PINE GROVE • At this point, a GPS isn’t even needed for East Union to figure out how to get to Pearl.
For the fifth time in the last six fully-played seasons, the top-ranked Urchins have won the Class 2A North title after completing the sweep of Pine Grove with a 6-2 win on Saturday.
East Union (29-4) will face the winner of the Pisgah and Stringer series in the 2A final beginning Wednesday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at Trustmark Park.
“Our goal coming in (this season) was to get there. But it’s like I told them, ‘We ain’t just proud to be there. We want to go down there with a purpose,’” said first-year East Union head coach Jamie Russell.
After an offensive struggle in Game 1 on Friday, the Urchins started stronger in the early innings at the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, Conner Timms drew a walk, and two batters, later freshman Tristan Baldwyn laced a 2-run double for the 3-0 lead.
A walk, error and bunt single from Hayden Roberts filled the bases to spark a 3-run first inning.
“We kicked the ball there and that was very uncharacteristic of us,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “We kicked it a little bit. We struggled throwing strikes. We kind of got a little lucky only giving up three. They could’ve busted it there but I thought we composed ourselves enough to come out of it. You know you can’t give them outs and you know you can’t give them bases. It’s kind of like (Friday night), we didn’t give them any outs, we didn’t give them any bases and we made some great plays and kind of took some from them. But you know it going into it. We kicked it there and you felt down. I don’t think that killed us. We kind of took the punch, but it definitely wasn’t a great start for us, especially giving a team like that those opportunities.”
Freshman pitcher Landon Harmon – a long, lanky right-hander, settled in with the sizable lead and pitched six shutout innings before giving up a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland.
Harmon gave up just five hits, while striking out seven and walking two.
The young hurler’s mental fortitude was put to the test early and often as Pine Grove (24-9) flooded the base paths. The Panthers stranded the bases loaded in the first, two in scoring position in the third, and eight total for the game.
“Frustration, obviously,” said King of the missed opportunities to score. “I know Ron Polk says, ‘That’s baseball.’ But we’ve got to get a hit. If we were going to win the series, I don’t know, I haven’t looked at the final stats … but you’ve got to give credit to their guys because honestly, in those spots, they made their best pitches they made all night. The kid today – I know he’s young – but in those spots he made it tough on us.”
Chris Clayton had a RBI single in the third. Later, Ethan Hitt scored Jude Treadaway when both hit a double in the fourth. Then, a ground ball double play scored Treadaway in the sixth for the 6-0 lead.
The Urchins banged out 11 hits led by two apiece from Baldwyn and Clayton.
Pine Grove had five hits, two coming from senior Brice Lindley.
For the Panthers, six seniors suited up for the last time, including four starters. In the postgame speech in left field, full of emotion, King explained to this group how much they’ve meant to a baseball program that has reached the North Half final in back-to-back seasons in two different classifications.
Over the past four years, Pine Grove boasts a 71-26-1 record, and that’s including a shortened COVID season in 2020 in which it started 10-1.
“In the last three or four years, there’s definitely some better baseball teams that have played but I don’t know if there is any better fighters that have came out,” said King. “We’ve never been put out by a team that was not the North champ. Two of those were the state champs and we don’t know yet about this year.”