The Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed 1A powerhouse Biggersville to town on Thursday night for a matchup of two high-level basketball programs. At the end of the night, however, Biggersville stood tall, with the Lady Panthers falling 64-57, and the Panthers falling 68-57.
(G) Biggersville 64 - Pine Grove 57
The Lady Panthers got hit early in this one, as a 19-5 first quarter gave way to a 41-18 first half deficit. The Pine Grove defense could not find an answer for Biggersville's hot shooting, and a cold streak from Pine Grove resulted in a 23 point hill to climb in the second half.
The Lady Panthers began to get some momentum built in the third quarter, keeping the deficit steady at around 20 points throughout the quarter. This led to a 10-3 run from Pine Grove to kick off the fourth quarter, cutting down Biggersville's lead bit by bit. The Lady Panthers managed to break out of their shooting slump, draining five three-pointers in the final quarter alone. This scoring burst was led by Ellie Fryar, who had 16 of her 20 total points in the second half.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to five points, but they ultimately ran out of time, as Biggersville took the win 64-57.
(B) Biggersville 68 - Pine Grove 57
Pine Grove and Biggersville went nearly shot for shot in the first half, with a slight 20-17 first-quarter lead for Biggersville only being extended by a couple points by halftime. All five Pine Grove starters played the entire first half, and all five contributed on the scoreboard.
The third quarter is where Biggersville took advantage of eight Pine Grove turnovers to take a 52-37 lead into the fourth quarter, as a 20-10 Biggersville third quarter gave them the 15 point advantage.
Pine Grove responded with an 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter, but that wasn't enough, as Biggersville pulled away late to take the 68-57 win. Carson Rowland led all scorers with 20 points, while Keaton Wilkerson and Jack Hudson scored 11 apiece.