Pine Grove’s Cason Jones has another season of ball left to play for the Panthers this spring, but he’s already made up his mind where he’ll be next. Jones signed with Holmes Community College on Thursday, committing to continue his already stellar career at the next level.
Jones, who pitches as well as plays shortstop for Pine Grove, has a career 12-5 pitching record with a career 3.57 ERA. This includes a sophomore season in which Jones went 6-1 with a 2.98 ERA in 8 appearances. Jones’ junior season got off to a hot start pre-COVID, posting both a 3-0 pitching record in 4 appearances as well as a .481 batting average at the plate.
Jones’ was lauded by both coaches and teammates at his signing, with several noting his drive and work ethic. This includes Pine Grove Coach Matt King, who in a speech prior to signing, noted that he tells his players to watch Jones “drive down the line,” an ode to Jones’ hustle in every aspect of the game.
“I feel great,” Jones said after signing. “A lot of hard work has been put into this. I’m just glad it paid off.”