Pine Grove – The Pine Grove Panthers took on West Union in a 1A second round playoff series over the weekend and, despite falling in game one and coming face to face with a sizable deficit in game two, were able to battle back and win the series in dramatic fashion.
“The fight of these guys, it’s hard to put it into words,” Panthers head coach Matt King said after game three. “They are some competitors, they’ve always been competitors, and they’ve never given up. They just battled their guts out in the end.”
The series win pushes the Panthers to round three of the Class 1A playoffs, where they will meet Hamilton.
Game One: West Union 5, Pine Grove 3
The second-round series did not start out ideally for Pine Grove, as a late pair of two-run innings put West Union over the edge for the 5-3 game one victory.
West Union struck first on the scoreboard, as a pair of two-out walks in the top of the first set up a Jon Grey Morrisson RBI-double to go up 1-0. Pine Grove answered right away in the bottom of the first with a Gunnar Kirkman sacrifice bunt to bring Cason Jones home, tying the score 1-1.
Jones got the start on the mound in game one for the Panthers, and struck out eleven batters in his five innings of work. However, walks proved to be a thorn in the side of Jones and the Panthers, as in the top of the fifth inning, West Union scored a pair of runs on a bases-loaded walk as well as a passed ball. A 3-1 West Union lead was extended in the top of the sixth after a Greer Manning RBI-single and a Morrisson sacrifice fly put West Union up 5-1.
A DJ Smith two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth cut into West Union’s lead at 5-3. Pine Grove nearly completed a game one comeback after a pair of seventh inning walks set up runners on second and third, however a groundout secured the win for West Union.
Game Two: Pine Grove 11, West Union 7
West Union struck first in game two after West Union scored on a Manning RBI-single and an error in the bottom of the first to go up 2-0. Pine Grove responded with a run in the second, however West Union came back with a four-run bottom of the second, highlighted by a Manning double that brought a pair of baserunners across home plate.
The Panthers began chipping away at West Union’s 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth, as a John Bullock groundout brought home a runner to bring the score to 6-2. Next inning, a Jacob Hopkins sacrifice fly brought home another run to further shrink West Union’s lead. Down 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Pine Grove needed an offensive spark to have a chance to make the comeback. Carson Rowland gave them that spark with a two-run homer over the center field wall that brought the Panthers to within a run.
“I knew we needed a spark,” Rowland said. “They had their guy on the mound, he was pretty good, but I got ahead in the count, and he threw me something I could hit. I just threw my hands at it and it got out of there and really pumped the team up. We needed to get pumped up somehow and I was glad I was able to do that.”
Rowland’s homer gave way to an eight run inning that put Pine Grove up for good, setting up game three at Pine Grove later that day.
Game Three: Pine Grove 11, West Union 1
The momentum Pine Grove picked up in game two made it’s way into game three, as the Panthers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after a Cooper Rinehart two-run homer and a Hopkins RBI-double in the first inning. Rinehart helped extend Pine Grove’s lead once again in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly that brought home a run.
The Panthers further extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a three run inning highlighted by a Jones RBI-double. West Union scored on an error in the top of the fifth, but a pair of home runs by Rowland and Smith in the bottom of the sixth sealed the game for the Panthers and secured their place in round three.