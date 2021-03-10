PINE GROVE • Inclement weather pushed back the Pine Grove Panthers’ home debut a little while, but for the Pine Grove faithful, the extra wait proved fruitful as the Panthers swept a home-opening doubleheader on Thursday.
Pine Grove began the afternoon with a 6-3 victory over Hickory Flat. The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning spearheaded by a Gunnar Kirkman double that scored 2. Kirkman went on to go 2 of 4 with 2 RBI’S in the game. Brice Lindley got the start for the Panthers on the mound and pitched 4 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts.
Hickory Flat made a valiant comeback attempt in the top of the seventh inning, scoring 2 runs with the potential tying run up to bat with 2 outs and runners at 2nd and 3rd. Jacob Hopkins came into the game for relief and closed out the game for the Panthers, causing Hickory Flat’s final batter to fly out.
While Pine Grove prevented the comeback in the evening’s first game, they were tasked with making one of their own in their second game against Myrtle. Myrtle scored 2 runs off of 2 hits through the first 4 innings, giving them a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the 4th. Hopkins scored on a solo home run to give Pine Grove their first of 6 4th inning runs, regaining a lead that the Panthers did not give up. Cooper Reinhart pitched 4 and 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs off 2 hits with 10 strikeouts, while Hopkins pitched 2 and 2/3 innings with no hits or runs and 5 strikeouts. Both Pine Grove pitchers also had strong showings at the plate, with Reinhart going 1 of 3 with 2 RBI’S while Hopkins went 2 of 3 with the aforementioned home run.