PINE GROVE – The Pine Grove Panthers, thanks to a schedule change due to weather, hosted Houlka in an opening round doubleheader in the 1A state baseball playoffs. Pine Grove dominated both contests, taking 14-0 and 16-0 wins to take the series and advance to round two.
Game One: Pine Grove 14, Houlka 0
Cason Jones got the start in game one of the series, and did not disappoint, striking out ten Houlka batters in a four-inning no-hitter. Houlka struggled making contact against the Holmes Community College commit, striking out on all but three of their total at bats for the game.
Jones got a significant amount of run support early, as the Panthers scored 12 runs off of 10 hits in the first inning alone, highlighted by doubles by Carson Rowland and Jacob King. Rowland picked up another double in the third inning and was brought in by a Jacob Hopkins sacrifice fly. A Brice Lindley RBI-single in the same inning gave Pine Grove the 14-0 lead that they ultimately finished the game with. Rowland finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Lindley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Game Two: Pine Grove 16, Houlka 0
Pine Grove carried over plenty of momentum from game one over into game two, as a 16-0 lead after two innings suggested.
The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning after a pair of runs scored off of wild pitches, and later in the inning when DJ Smith drove in a run. The second inning was when this one got out of hand, as thirteen runs came across home plate off of eight hits in the inning for Pine Grove.
Cooper Reinhart and Peyton Cornelius both contributed on the mound in this one, combining for three innings of work with no runs, no hits, and four strikeouts. Reinhart also contributed in the batter’s box, going 3 of 3 while being one of three Pine Grove batters to pick up two or more RBIs, with Hopkins and Smith being the other two.
Pine Grove advances to the second round of the 1A baseball playoffs, where they will take on West Union.