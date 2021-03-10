FALKNER • Falkner High School played host to the 2021 Tippah County Baseball Tournament on Monday, March 8th, and after a full day on the diamond, the Pine Grove Panthers overcame an early deficient to the Walnut Wildcats to take a 4-2 victory in the title game to take the Tippah crown.
“We’re not where we wanna be yet, but today we found ways to win baseball games,” Pine Grove head coach Matt King said postgame. “At the end of the day, that’s really important. Can’t say enough about the grit and just going in and fighting through and finding a way to win.”
Both Pine Grove and Walnut got the day started with wins over Blue Mountain and Falkner respectively. Walnut defeated Falkner 7-3 in the days first contest behind a solid day from Aiden McMillin on the pitcher’s mound. McMillin pitched 6 innings, giving up only 3 runs on 3 hits with 9 strikeouts. Despite the loss, Hunter Griffin had a good day at the plate, going 2 of 4 with an RBI.
Pine Grove made quick work of Blue Mountain in the day’s second contest, defeating the Cougars 20-0 to set up a title game matchup between Pine Grove and Walnut.
Walnut jumped out to a quick start in the title game, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning, thanks in part to a pair of doubles from Eli Akins and Dylan Mayo. Akins also started the game on the pitchers mound for Walnut and was effective early, leaving the Panthers scoreless headed into the bottom of the 4th inning. Pine Grove got onto the scoreboard in the 4th thanks to a DJ Smith single. The Panthers kept their momentum at the plate going into the 5th inning, as they scored 3 runs to put themselves ahead for good 4-2. Peyton Cornelius got the win for Pine Grove at the pitchers mound, going 4 and 2/3 innings while giving up no runs on just 1 hit with three strikeouts, and was noted by Coach King as someone who has stepped up for the Panthers.
“Can’t say enough about Peyton today in that championship game,” said King. “He’s a freshman and was making pitch after pitch after pitch today. He was really the reason we were in the ballgame. Kid was as good as he could be today. He kept us in the game.”
Falkner picked up the consolation game victory, defeating Blue Mountain 16-1. 7 different Falkner batters picked up RBIs for the Eagles in the game, including Jeremiah Mitchell, who went 2 for 2 at the plate with 4 RBIs. John Thomas Swinford held down pitching duties for the Eagles, going 3 innings and allowing 1 run off of 3 hits while striking out 7.