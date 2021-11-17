PINE GROVE - The Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed Potts Camp to Pine Grove on Friday, and both home teams picked up wins during the night, with the Lady Panthers picking up a 62-50 win, while the Panthers won 57-36.
(G) Pine Grove 62 - Potts Camp 50
The Lady Panthers withstood multiple runs by Potts Camp and held on for a 62-50 win, their first of the season.
"Even though I thought we folded in at some points, I was pretty proud of our mental toughness to continue to push through," Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates said postgame. "I kept telling them they were gonna make a run, and we didn't want it to get to close, but they (Potts Camp) did, and I just thought we kept responding very well."
Despite multiple runs by Potts Camp throughout the game, the Lady Panthers were able to keep control of the score thanks to 24 points from Ellie Fryar, 15 points from Lana Rowland, and 13 from Selah Jumper.
(B) Pine Grove 57 - Potts Camp 36
Pine Grove handled Potts Camp in their matchup 57-36, using offensive outbursts from Carson Rowland and defensive pressure throughout the game, leading to Potts Camp not reaching over 10 points in any quarter of the game.
All three of Rowland, Jamas Cox, and Jack Hudson nearly finished with double-doubles, as Rowland finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Hudson finished with ten points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Cox finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and a pair of drawn charges.